REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Ipswich council tenders

WOULD you like to know how much it costs to run the city, pay for key infrastructure or keep fuel in the council's fleet of cars?

Millions is the answer.

In the past 12 months, the council has forked out for community assets such as the Ipswich Cycle Park and the new Springfield Library.

But one of the most expensive assets to maintain is the council's fleet of about 200 cars including supply to replace ageing vehicles and fuel - worth more than $10 million combined.

The figures come from a document which the council has a legal obligation to publish publicly, listing contracts awarded worth more than $200,000.

Here are the 10 biggest Ipswich City Council contracts awarded for the 2017-2018 financial year.

*Indicates an estimate value including possible extensions and therefore may be spread over a number of years.

1. ICT Managed Services: $20,000,000*

Awarded to: Datacom Systems Pty Ltd

IT services is one of the most expensive investments for the council. While this item tops the list at $20 million, that amount was not paid in a single financial year.

The contract is worth $4 million a year with extension options, meaning the agreement spans five years.

This service provides the council with an on-site service desk, on-site data support, provision of all servers and associated infrastructure to host the council's systems across the organisation, as well as database support.

Datacom Systems Pty Ltd is an international company with an office in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane. Its clients include schools, health services, Queensland government departments and private companies.

2. Supply and Delivery of Light Vehicles: $8,000,000

Awarded to: Blue Ribbon Motors, Ross Llewellyn Motors Pty Ltd, Q Ford

THERE are about 200 vehicles in the council's fleet ranging from commercial to passenger vehicles. The council says it replaces individual vehicles about every four years or when they reach 80,000km.

The council was unable to provide an average cost per vehicle, saying it varied.

Blue Ribbon Motors is based at Yamanto. Ross Llewellyn Motors is at Booval and Q Ford is at Springwood.

3. Recruitment Services - Perm and Temp: $5,000,000

Awarded to: Various

THE third biggest contract for the 2017-2018 financial year was recruitment costs. The council is one of the biggest employers in the city region with a staff of more than 1200 people.

4. Contact Centre Management and Advisory Services: $4,750,000

Awarded to: Peak Services

THIS is a five-year contract to provide Ipswich City Council with contact centre management and advisory services.

Current services delivered by council's contact centre include: billing services (rates are an example); collection of all bills (prompting people to pay council's bills); customer contact and call centre services; application lodgement processing; record keeping and admin support for council; payment processing; and delivery of training to council staff across council.

Peak Services is a company owned by private business the Local Government Association of Queensland which offers advocacy, business opportunities and support to its members - Queensland councils.

5. Naturalisation of Small Creek: $3,651,624

Awarded to: Australian Wetlands Landscapes Qld Pty Ltd

SMALL Creek was once a waterway running from Whitehill Rd to Warwick Rd through Raceview. It was a winding natural steam that flowed into Deebing Creek but in the early 80s became a concrete drain. The council began works in 2017 to restore the waterway. Those works included planting tens of thousands of trees.

The project was expected to have a significant positive impact of the environment, removing large amounts of sediment from the waterway.

Ipswich City Council's Stormwater Quality Offsets Program provided the funding.

6. Legal Services: 3,500,000*

Awarded to: McInnes Wilson Lawyers, McCullough Robertson Lawyers, MacDonnells Law, Holding Redlich Lawyers and Consultants, Clayton Utz, Horrell Legal, Carter Newell, Gadens Lawyers

THESE costs do not include any legal services provided to council employees or former employees facing criminal charges. It is a list of preferred suppliers for any legal matters that need to be sent to external solicitors, however, the council says more than 90 per cent of matters are handled by in-house legal staff.

This contract is for two years with three options to extend for one year.

7. NPN1.17 Bulk Fuel, Fuel Card Services, and Oils, Lubricants and Vehicle Care Products: $3,500,000

FUEL, car care and other costs associated with running the council's fleet are covered under this contract with all successful contractors chosen via the Local Buy panel.

Lowes Petroleum, which has offices in Toowoomba and Brisbane, delivers fuel for the council's fleet.

The majority of oils and lubricants obtained are from Castrol Pty Ltd and the council obtains other goods and services from other suppliers under this arrangement, when needed.

The contract term is three years with two options to extend for one year.

The suppliers are;

Alistair Richardson

BP Australia Pty Ltd

Caltex Australia

Castrol Lubricants Pty Ltd

Fuchs Lubricants (Australasia) Pty Ltd

Gulf Engineering & Constructions Pty Ltd

L H Perry and Sons Pty Ltd

Liberty Oil Australia

Lowes Petroleum Service

Marano Enterprises (Miallo) Pty Ltd

Oil & Energy Pty Ltd

Park Pty Ltd

Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings Pty Ltd

Refuelling Solutions (Maxi-Tankers & Mini-Tankers)

Royal Precision Lubricants

Trinity Petroleum Pty Ltd

Tropic Petroleum

United Petroleum Pty Ltd

Valvoline

WEX Australia

8. Ipswich Cycle Park: $3,163,136

Awarded to: BMD Constructions

THE Ipswich Cycle Park was the dream of a popular former Ipswich business owner, Troy Dobinson, whose mum was tragically killed while cycling on the road. This year, the cycle park was opened providing a brand new, modern facility for all Ipswich residents. The facility is open to anyone to use free of charge.

The criterium circuit consists of three track configurations: 1.31km, 1.08km and a 400m internal oval.

BMD Constructions is a national companies with offices in many regional centres.

9. Human Resource Information System: $3,000,000

Awarded to: Presence Of IT Pty Ltd

PRESENCE Of IT Pty Ltd is a global company with an office in Brisbane. It provided the council with a new HR system incorporating payroll, timesheet management, recruitment, performance management. The rollout of the new system is expected to be finished by the end of 2018.

The Springfield Library fitout costs $2.84 million

10. Springfield Library Fitout: $2,841,118

Awarded to: IQ Construct Pty Ltd

IN February the council awarded the contract to carry out on the Springfield Library fitout. The new library will cater to the rapidly growing community of Springfield where the mobile library was consistenty popular. The new library is scheduled to open towards the end of August.

Did you know?

ALL the rubbish taken to the council dump costs almost $3 million to dispose of? The eleventh most expensive contract for the 2017-2018 financial year was for waste from the council's Waste Transfer Stations, its commercial skip bin business along with any construction and demolition waste from the council assets and maintenance facilities.

The contract for waste disposal services was awarded to Remondis Pty Ltd and Cleanaway Solid Waste Pty Ltd.

Waste disposed under this contract does not include kerbside pick up and must contain less than five to eight per cent food waste. The contract spans two years with two options to extend by one year.

>>Here's last year's most expensive contracts