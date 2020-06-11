REVEALED: Take a look inside Somerset’s cheapest house

DOER-UPPER: More than 100 years old, the house will require a renovator eager to get stuck into a big project. Pictures: Realestate.com.au

IT WILL need more than a quick polish to get this place into shape, but the $135,000 price tag on this Somerset property makes it the cheapest in the region, according to realestate.com.au.

Built on a 809sq m plot of land, the property is a short walk from both Lowood state and high schools and just around the corner from the police station.

The house has been on the market for five months.

Selling agent Colin Moore, from Freedom Property, estimated the two-bedroom house, located at 46 Prospect St, Lowood, was built more than 100 years ago.

“It’s a sturdy home on good stumps, but it does need mainly kitchen and bathroom work and a general tidy up,” he said.

“It is a home that will require a renovator either with some experience or who is prepared to learn as they go – there is a fair amount of renovation required on it.”

Nodding to an old-world charm, the house still boasts its original five-inch wooden floorboards.

Despite its low price, the Lowood home has remained on the market for five months, according to Mr Moore.

But he says the property has attracted a lot of attention from interested parties – more so than usual.

“We’re getting about five or six calls on average on that one,” Mr Moore said.

“I’ve had a few calls from investors down in Sydney and local people who wish to renovate and haven’t renovated before and others who have renovated before.”

According to Mr Moore, the property has been vacant for more than a year.

A potential buyer, who is eager to renovate the home, has submitted an offer on the house.

