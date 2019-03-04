REVEALED: Submissions calls for stop to 'catastrophic' dump

A "CATASTROPHIC" environmental and social disaster could occur if Ipswich City Council allows BMI to build a super dump near homes, residents say.

The council is slowly responding to dozens of submissions for and against the divisive dump.

Many used a template formed by anti-dump group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments which cited noise, traffic and environmental concerns.

Collingwood Park resident Wendy Davidson raised a range of environmental and social problems caused by dumps and said the region did not need another larger one.

"We wish to reclaim our reputation as a great regional city," she said. "We wish to reclaim our lifestyle, environment, health, well-being and property values."

Stuart Joyce from Flinders View said Ipswich could not have an expanding waste industry concurrent with a growing population.

"You can't agree to have all that new housing close to Swanbank and then allow super dumps/ incinerators and whatever to be built in their backyards and affecting their health and lifestyle," he said.

"I live at Flinders View and we have enough Swanbank smells wafting over already, without adding to it."

Bundamba residents Dale and Robert Everding said the approval of the super dump so close to homes "could be catastrophic".

"The dust, smells, and most likely vermin would be unbearable being so close to these communities," the joint-submission said.

"Come on Ipswich, look after your residents.

"Our once beautiful little rural township is going down the tubes."

The most stinging opposition to the super dump, perhaps predictably, came from the Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller.

"The community has little, if any, trust in BMI considering its blatant attempts to ignore local people and community organisations," she wrote.

"This company has no care or consideration of locals who suffer from asthma, sinus nor any other health issues as a result of its operations which is a shameful indictment of their poor corporate citizenship.

"Its clear role to make massive profits, dump crap in our backyard, cause health and environmental nuisances and detrimental impacts on our community, our flora and fauna and try to construe this as something good in the name of jobs.

"This jobs pitch is absolute hogwash and we don't believe any of it."

While some are opposed, several businesses have lodged their support for the super dump.

Bin It Now skip hire operates from yards at Yatala and Brendale.

Business director Alan Morgan said the BMI landfill "would allow us to more efficiently dispose of waste and fill generated by our clients that operate within Ipswich and surrounding areas," he wrote.

"Having access to a BMI landfill site in this area would provide us with long-term confidence to build our Ipswich presence, which in turn would allow us to consider employing Ipswich-based drivers to handle future workloads."

MJ Demolition director Mark Wenzel said landfill in Ipswich would reduce costs associated in the disposal of waste.

Anissa Jordin, director of Jimboomba-based Leighton Sand and Gravel, said it would be "greatly beneficial" to customers in the Ipswich area if BMI were to develop another plant.

Truck hire company Jopa Queensland has also thrown its support behind the landfill expansion.

"The company operates 11 trucks in addition to subcontractors to meet the needs of customers in the Ipswich area. "We believe a landfill and resource recovery centre will assist with disposal of waste and fill generated from our clients," its submission notes.

"Many of our employees live within the Ipswich area and believe this recovery centre is required."

There is no timeframe on when a decision will be made by the council.