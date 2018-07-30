REVEALED: State commits funding to fix dreaded highway

According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022.

According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022. Contributed

THE State Government will allocate its share of funding to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022.

Beyond, $115 million will be allocated to take the total contribution by the State Government to $170 million - matching the Federal Government's commitment.

Earlier this year Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison revealed $170 million would go towards improving the dreaded Amberley Interchange.

The project will include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek and an upgrade of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd.

Money was not forthcoming in this year's state budget, but the government's report indicates money will be made available over the forward estimates.

Member for Ipswich West has previously called on his colleagues to upgrade the section of highway.

Comment has been sought from Transport Minister Mark Bailey.