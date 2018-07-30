Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022.
According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022. Contributed
Politics

REVEALED: State commits funding to fix dreaded highway

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Jul 2018 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government will allocate its share of funding to upgrade the Cunningham Highway.

According to the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program, $55 million will be allocated to the highway between 2020 and 2022.

Beyond, $115 million will be allocated to take the total contribution by the State Government to $170 million - matching the Federal Government's commitment.

Earlier this year Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison revealed $170 million would go towards improving the dreaded Amberley Interchange.

The project will include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek and an upgrade of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd.

Money was not forthcoming in this year's state budget, but the government's report indicates money will be made available over the forward estimates.

Member for Ipswich West has previously called on his colleagues to upgrade the section of highway.

Comment has been sought from Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

Related Items

Show More
cunningham highway federal government state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Antoniolli wants dismissal decision delayed until his trial

    premium_icon Antoniolli wants dismissal decision delayed until his trial

    Council News His was one of 39 submissions handed to the State Government's Economics and Governance Committee.

    Ipswich cop 'villain' on reality TV show Survivor

    Ipswich cop 'villain' on reality TV show Survivor

    TV Reality TV star contender turned police man's plan to win

    Axing entire council ‘a breach of process’

    premium_icon Axing entire council ‘a breach of process’

    Politics SACKING the Ipswich Council a denial of natural justice, experts say

    Two people in hospital after crash on Toowoomba Range

    Two people in hospital after crash on Toowoomba Range

    News The incident was reported about 11.55am

    • 30th Jul 2018 12:01 PM

    Local Partners