REVEALED: Stadium, skate park, bridges in new river plan

The North Ipswich Open Space Master Plan sets out the vision and intent to guide future design and development of key open space along the BremerRiver.

AN UNINTERRUPTED open space network featuring a sports stadium, bikeways and several low pedestrian bridges are part of the council's Bremer River development plan.

The Ipswich City Council will next month release a vision for a riverside parkland between Mihi Junction and Cribb Park.

Works, Parks and Sport Committee chair, Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, said the development of a riverside parkland would link the city's open spaces.

He said the finished redevelopment of Ipswich CBD would put pressure on improving and expanding riverside parkland in the city centre.

"The North Ipswich Open Space Concept Master Plan focuses on some of our most precious sections of riverside land," he said.

"Key elements include the old Woollen Mills, a future stadium for community and sporting events, community and sporting grounds, youth facilities, new bikeways and a low-level pedestrian bridge."

A four-week public consultation period will begin in March.

The future use of Browns Park, Workshops Rail Museum, Riverlink and Cribb Park is also noted in the masterplan.

"The concept plan achieves an uninterrupted open space network in North Ipswich next to the Bremer River," Cr Antoniolli said.

In 2016 then-mayor Paul Pisasale revealed a plan to turn the Woollen Mills into a dynamic cultural precinct.

The council purchased the historic mills and the nearby Hancock site to transform them into botanical parklands.