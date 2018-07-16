Revealed: Springfield's newest school principal

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Springfield west new principal Cherie Moore.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen and Springfield west new principal Cherie Moore.

THE foundation principal, who will lead Springfield West's new primary school has been revealed.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen, who represented Minister for Education Grace Grace at the school during a site inspection today, announced Cherie Moore had been appointed as principal.

Mrs Moore brings with her a wealth of knowledge, having worked in schools across the metropolitan region for more than 15 years.

More recently, Mrs Moore was the principal at Moggill State School and Runcorn Heights State School.

"It's reassuring to know someone as experienced as Cherie will take the reins at this new school,” Ms Mullen said.

"I congratulate Cherie in her new role and I am confident she will do a great job.”

Ms Mullen said significant progress was being made in the school's opening.

Read more about the new school here.

"The school is on track to welcome students at the beginning of the school year in 2019,” Ms Mullen said.

"Looking around the school grounds today, it's clear that it's really starting to take shape.”

Mrs Moore said she was eager to get started in her role and would lead community consultation to choose an offical name for the school.

"It's a great privilege to have the opportunity to literally build a new school from the ground up,” Mrs Moore said.

"Over the next term we will be consulting with locals to create an official school name, motto, and uniform.

"It's a very exciting time for the Springfield community.”

Minister for Education Grace Grace said Springfield West's new school will help cater to strong enrolment growth in the area.

"The Palaszczuk Government is continually monitoring high-growth areas to ensure school facilities are keeping up with enrolments, and that world-class education facilities are accessible for all Queensland students,” Ms Grace said.