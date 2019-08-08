REVEALED: Speed camera locations nabbing drivers

SLOW DOWN: More than 20 sites in the region are used by Queensland Police to catch speeding drivers.

SLOW DOWN: More than 20 sites in the region are used by Queensland Police to catch speeding drivers. Dominic Elsome

SPEEDING drivers have been put on notice, with Queensland Police revealing there are more than 20 locations in the region where they can base speed cameras.

The QPS have a publicly available list which shows every possible speed camera location across the state.

The list reveals 21 sites across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions which police use to nab motorist breaking the speed limit.

Earlier this year, a speed camera at College View snapped nearly 600 motorists breaking the speed limit on Warrego Highway in just five weeks.

That's more than 16 vehicles every day.

The 22 sites may not be active at all times, and are subject to change.

MOBILE SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONS: