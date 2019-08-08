Menu
SLOW DOWN: More than 20 sites in the region are used by Queensland Police to catch speeding drivers. Dominic Elsome
REVEALED: Speed camera locations nabbing drivers

Dominic Elsome
8th Aug 2019 12:01 PM
SPEEDING drivers have been put on notice, with Queensland Police revealing there are more than 20 locations in the region where they can base speed cameras.

The QPS have a publicly available list which shows every possible speed camera location across the state.

The list reveals 21 sites across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions which police use to nab motorist breaking the speed limit.

Earlier this year, a speed camera at College View snapped nearly 600 motorists breaking the speed limit on Warrego Highway in just five weeks.

That's more than 16 vehicles every day.

READ MORE: Speed camera detects more than 16 speeding vehicles a day

The 22 sites may not be active at all times, and are subject to change.

MOBILE SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONS:

  • Esk-Hampton Rd, Esk
  • Spencer St (Eastern Dr), Gatton
  • Eastern Dr, Gatton
  • Warrego Hwy, Lawes
  • Warrego Hwy, Hatton Vale
  • Warrego Hwy, Hatton Vale
  • Warrego Hwy, Hatton Vale
  • Warrego Hwy, Tivoli
  • Warrego Hwy, Minden
  • Warrego Hwy, Minden
  • Warrego Hwy, Brassall/Pine Mountain
  • Brisbane Valley Hwy, Esk
  • Brisbane Valley Hwy, Esk
  • Warrego Hwy, Haigslea
  • Warrego Hwy, Haigslea
  • Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall
  • Glamorgan Vale Rd, Lowood
  • Gatton Esk Rd, Esk
  • Brisbane Valley Hwy, Borallon
  • Warrego Hwy, Withcott
  • Warrego Hwy, Withcott
