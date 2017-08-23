REVEALED: 'Sleep experts' coming to Ipswich

One of Australia's leading beds, mattress and bedding retailers is set to open its first store in Ipswich.

Forty Winks will open for business at the Ipswich Homebase shopping centre on Brisbane St in West Ipswich on September 1.

It will be the second beds and mattresses business in the centre with a Sleepy's already operating on the opposite side of the carpark.

The retailer is set to move into a space vacated by T.K. Maxx, which reduced the size of its floor space in the centre, freeing up room for Forty Winks.

The company will stock a wide range of quality beds and mattresses, bedding and bedroom furniture including Sealy, King Koil, Serta and Sleepmaker.

The company claims on its website that the business is not just about beds and bedding, "we're sleep experts too", adding that staff are "passionate about sleep science and knows what is important before and during your sleep that gives you a great nights rest."

The Ipswich operation will be Forty Winks' 98th store nationwide with the company employing more than 600 staff.