REVEALED: New businesses in $80m shopping centre expansion

The Karalee Shopping Village expansion is expected to be complete in 2019. Rob Williams

FIVE new retailers have been revealed as the new tenants in the $80m Karalee Shopping Village expansion.

Consolidated Properties Group has secured commitments from a group of new retailers to make the move to the second stage of Karalee Shopping Centre, expected to be finished by April.

Diamond Cut Hair and Makeup, Dollar Deals, LeTan Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, Karalee Pizza and Ribs and fashion boutique Lucid Doll are among the latest specialty retailers to join Coles in the expanded centre.

Work on the 3,900sqm extension to the existing Karalee Shopping Centre, which already boasts a Woolworths and 15 specialty stores, began in April this year and, once complete will more than double the size of the centre to a total 7,329sqm of retail area.

Tan Le will open a store at Karalee Shopping Centre. James Goss

Consolidated Properties Leasing Manager Daniel Doran said the pre-Christmas rush to secure tenancies meant there were four spaces remaining for lease in the centre.

"Retailers have jumped at the opportunity to secure space in a brand new part of a well-established shopping centre, in an area which is anticipated to experience significant growth over the coming years," he said.

"The new tenants add to the variety of goods and services available at Karalee, which is becoming a one-stop-shop for locals.

"I anticipate the remaining four tenancies, which range from 100sqm to 200sqm, will be filled by the time construction is complete just ahead of Easter next year."

LeTan Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Owner Tan Le is looking forward to opening his store in Karalee after years of success at Kuraby and Toowoomba Farmers' Markets and Town Square at Redbank Plains.

"After attending the weekly markets, demand for our fresh produce has grown and we are now at the point where we need a shopfront to serve our regular customers," Mr Le said.

"We source 80% of our produce direct from local farms in the Ipswich region, so our customers know they are helping Australian farmers in their own community when they buy from us.

"Our store will offer a wide range of produce, including Asian herbs and vegetables, and we will be sourcing beautiful fresh Mangoes from Bowen.

"I look forward to meeting many new faces in this friendly community."

Diamond Cut Hair and Makeup owner Cassandra Barrie said she was thrilled to finally be opening a salon in her 'dream' location.

Mrs Barrie, who grew up in Karalee, has previously owned and operated Diamond Cut salons in Ipswich, and currently has another location in nearby Brassall.

"I grew up in Karalee, attending the local primary school and I have always loved the tight-knit community here," she said.

"When I opened my first salons in Ipswich in 2010, I was on the look out for a space in Karalee Shopping Centre, but tenancies were always snapped up as soon as they were made available.

"I closed my Ipswich salons in 2015 when my husband passed away, and then I gave birth to our son shortly after.

"After taking time off, I decided I was ready to get back in to hairdressing and I was really excited when the opportunity to join the second stage of Karalee Shopping Centre came up.

"I know hundreds of people in the Karalee area, which has always felt like home to me.

"Karalee is also a good fit for my salon which has an urban, edgy style and is focused on the teen and young adult market.