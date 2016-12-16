REVEALED: Seven new food hubs destined for Silkstone

Tenants for seven new shops at Silkstone are revealed.

A BURRITO bar, sushi restaurant and patisserie are set to transform the Silkstone food scene.

The shops will join a Coles supermarket, Liquorland and a petrol station as Silkstone Village owners have announced the tenants for seven shops which make up the $85 million project at the old Bremer school site on Glebe Rd.

The new kids on the block have been kept under wraps until the last minute as the grand opening event planned for this weekend was pushed back to April 1 due to wet weather.

A spokesperson said Silkstone Village was anchored with the latest concept Coles supermarket featuring an in-store bakery, meat counter and gourmet delicatessen.

"Complementing the supermarket, customers can look forward to a fantastic mix of speciality stores including Liquorland, Ray's Patisserie, TSG Tobacco Station, Eat Sushi, Burrito Bar and Coles Express," the spokesperson said.

The Coles supermarket will make for 62 new jobs, with 32 transferring from nearby stores to complete the team of more than 90 people. Work started on the site in January last year after developers Citimark won the tender for the site from Ipswich City Council.

School staff packed their bags in 2011 and the classrooms destroyed in 2012.

Drone view of Citimark's Silkstone development: Drone view of Citimark's Silkstone development

Citimark joint managing director Robert Pullar previously said the housing and shopping development was the company's most successful project.

"This is probably Cititmark's most successful development on our books at the moment," Mr Pullar said.

"I think the response we got from our sales program was representative for the need in terms of the demand for housing in the Ipswich area and recognition of Ipswich as a high standard of living for residents. The whole Ipswich City Council area is on our target list to be developing residential and retail."

A 140 strong housing development is set to join Silkstone Village with first residents expected to move in by May.

How it happened

2011: Bremer State High School vacates Silkstone campus

2012: high school demolished

January 2016: work starts on new development

March 25: grand opening delayed and tenders announced

April 1: grand opening scheduled