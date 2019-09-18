REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades

BLACKSPOT: A crash from ten years ago on Woodlands Road. The intersection is one of those identified as a blackspot by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

BLACKSPOT: A crash from ten years ago on Woodlands Road. The intersection is one of those identified as a blackspot by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council. File

BLACKSPOTS on Lockyer Valley roads could receive vital upgrades, after council lodged for federal government funding.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has applied for funding to address seven blackspots in the Lockyer Valley, with five located in Gatton, one in Hatton Vale and one in Iredale.

The funding is available through the 2020/21 Blackspot Road Safety Program to the total amount of almost $1.5million.

Portfolio councillor for roads and drainage, Cr Janice Holstein said the council was mindful of the importance of improving road safety.

"External funding makes this possible much sooner,” Cr Holstein said.

"But there's always more roads to be fixed than there is funding available.”

She said blackspots were identified by vision, how sharp any turns were and whether or not their had been any accidents in the spot.

"Particularly the one on Redbank Street, Adare, - that's one that really needs to be done because there are always issues there,” she said.

"Particularly given the waste facilities out there and there are garbage trucks going out there, it's very important we get it fixed.”

Whether or not the council is successful in its grant application could be clear from early next year.

Blackspots are located at: