REVEALED: Seven black spots identified for crucial upgrades
BLACKSPOTS on Lockyer Valley roads could receive vital upgrades, after council lodged for federal government funding.
The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has applied for funding to address seven blackspots in the Lockyer Valley, with five located in Gatton, one in Hatton Vale and one in Iredale.
The funding is available through the 2020/21 Blackspot Road Safety Program to the total amount of almost $1.5million.
Portfolio councillor for roads and drainage, Cr Janice Holstein said the council was mindful of the importance of improving road safety.
"External funding makes this possible much sooner,” Cr Holstein said.
"But there's always more roads to be fixed than there is funding available.”
She said blackspots were identified by vision, how sharp any turns were and whether or not their had been any accidents in the spot.
"Particularly the one on Redbank Street, Adare, - that's one that really needs to be done because there are always issues there,” she said.
"Particularly given the waste facilities out there and there are garbage trucks going out there, it's very important we get it fixed.”
Whether or not the council is successful in its grant application could be clear from early next year.
Blackspots are located at:
- North St and East Street, Gatton
- East St and Spencer St, Gatton
- Spencer St and Maitland St, Gatton
- Adare Rd, Fords Rd and Redbank Creek Rd, Gatton
- Woodlands Rd and Rangeview Drive, Gatton
- Woolshed Creek and Heise Road, Hatton Vale
- Spa Water Road, Iredale