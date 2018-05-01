Menu
Council News

REVEALED: Senior council staffer named as new CEO

Hayden Johnson
by
1st May 2018 8:52 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A SENIOR executive of the Ipswich City Council for almost three years has been named as its new chief executive officer.

Sean Madigan was endorsed this morning by councillors to head the organisation from May 30.

Mr Madigan is the chief operating officer of the council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services.

He is responsible for Ipswich Safe City network, the council's compliance activities, animal management, cemeteries and community health programs. 

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Sean Madigan.
The former Queensland Police Service detective and Department of Environment and Heritage Protection investigator joined the Ipswich City Council in August, 2015.

Mr Madigan will take over from acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar, who has headed the council since October when Jim Lindsay was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Mr Lindsay intends to fight the charges.

Mr Madigan was selected after a two-month search through recruitment consultants, McArthur Management Services.

Yesterday Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said he was "very happy" with the recruitment process and the selection.

The mayor said the council the new CEO would promote values "to support a new era of transparency and good governance". 

