REVEALED: See the cheapest Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

Paint peeling, walls cracked: these are the cheapest houses to sell in Ipswich this year.

ARE house prices rising or falling? Everyone’s favourite property-related question has been debated more than usual this year thanks to the COVID wildcard.

In Ipswich, residential property has sold steadily, with houses, townhomes, units and land snapped up by eager buyers.

Some houses sold for well above a million while many changed hands for a fraction of the price.

The Queensland Times has done some digging and uncovered the Ipswich houses that sold for the lowest prices in 2020.

9. 20 Coleman Street, Leichhardt

Fetching $178,000, this three bedroom, one bathroom house was the most expensive of the cheapest to sell in Ipswich this year. It has a big backyard, large deck for entertaining and sports polished wooden floorboards throughout.

20 Coleman Street, Leichhardt sold for $178,000 on March 25, 2020.

8. 16 Jackson Court, Dinmore

At the end of a cul-de-sac in Dinmore, this lowset brick home with three bedrooms sold for $175,000 in July. The ad is clear to point out the place would need some love, especially when it came to the floor coverings and painting.

16 Jackson Court, Dinmore sold for $175,000 on July 11, 2020.

7. 1 William Street, Dinmore

Sold on January 16, this property was one of the first houses to sell this year and, at $170,000, it remains one of the cheapest. The pictures show cracks in the walls and ceiling and the property could use more than a little love to get it into shape.

1 William Street, Dinmore sold for $170,000 on January 16, 2020.

6. 19 Marcel Street, East Ipswich

Selling for $169,000 in August, this East Ipswich three-bedder is ready for renovation. The walls are cracked and the wooden floorboards could use a thorough polish and it looks like the bathroom could be better pulled out and rebuilt from scratch.

19 Marcel Street, East Ipswich sold for $169,000 on August 25, 2020.

5. 26 Riverview Road, Riverview

The fifth cheapest house to sell this year is in Riverview and set on a leafy block of land.

The two-storey home only offers two bedrooms but is nestled on a spacious 625m2. The interior is outdated, with bright red and green accents throughout but, considering the work this place needs, likely wont be hanging around for long. As the ad said, “You will need more than a paint brush, hammer and nails to fix this little beauty”. It sold for $161,000 in July.

26 Riverview Road, Riverview sold for $161,000 on July 21, 2020.

4. 16 Bergins Hill Road, Bundamba

A colourful alphabet scrawled on one of the bedroom walls may be lost forever in renovations or could help future residents learn their ABCs. The house has wooden floorboards and high ceilings but, with cracks in the walls and some walls missing, needs work. It sold in June for $160,000.

16 Bergins Hill Road, Bundamba sold for $160,000 on June 1, 2020.

3. 45 Stafford Street, Booval

The third cheapest property to sell in Ipswich in 2020 was a tiny two-bedroom Booval cottage. It sold for $145,000 in March. It’s small but, unlike a lot of other properties under the $200,000 mark, renovation is optional, not vital. On a decent 336m2 property, there is space to run around, too.

45 Stafford Street, Booval sold for $145,000 on March 26, 2020.

2. 24 Videroni Street, Bundamba

Backing onto the Bundamba racecourse, this property offered its new owners a 607m2 flat block of land and proximity to schools, shops and public transport. The house itself has three bedrooms, a single bathroom and a carport. It sold in January for $140,000.

24 Videroni Street, Bundamba sold for $140,000 on January 24, 2020.

1. 21 Frank Street, Ebbw Vale

21 Frank Street, Ebbw Vale sold for $130,000 on April 9, 2020.

Set among a forest-like and massive garden, the cheapest house to sell in Ipswich this year changed hands for a tiny $130,000 in April.

The sales ad didn’t mess about, warning buyers the property wouldn’t pass the usual pre-settlement tests.

“Don’t bother ordering a building and pest inspection – it won’t pass,” the ad stated.

“Hard core renovators only need apply!”

Some of the houses will need serious renovations.

