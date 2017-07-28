REVEALED: Ipswich dinosaur gets the green light

COMING SOON: A theropod dinosaur, tracks of which have been found in the Ipswich-Rosewood coalfields. Cr David Pahlke has announced a giant dinosaur will be built in Rosewood.

A GIANT dinosaur will be built in Rosewood as a tourist attraction now that divisional councillor David Pahlke has secured funding.

The large dinosaur, either a theropod or an ornithopod, will be complemented by the construction of two smaller dinosaurs and two eggs, along with a dinosaur femur bone 'seat' and footprint cast in concrete.

Historical and educational information will also be provided by way of signage.

There are casts of dinosaur tracks, or footprints, in the Queensland Museum which were found in the Ipswich-Rosewood coalfields.

The tracks are from both meat-eating theropods and possibly plant-eating ornithopod dinosaurs from the Triassic and Jurassic Period.

Queensland Museum palaeontologist Scott Hocknull told the QT earlier this year that the museum had "footprints of dinosaurs from the Ipswich coal measures which span a period of time from the Triassic to Jurassic period", around 230 million to 170 million years ago.

Ipswich City Council is in the process of putting together a tender document for a project Cr Pahkle said he hoped to have installed in Johnston Park, Rosewood by the end of the year.

"This has been a four-year project and I have put a little bit of money away each year, and now I am there," he said.

"It is going to be a great tourist attraction because kids love dinosaurs.

"Every time parents drive past with a carl full of kids they will say 'dad, mum...I want to have a look at that and I want to sit on it'.

"I hope to have it all constructed by Christmas for roughly $120,000.

"That is coming out of our local divisional funds but it is all about getting people to come to the area."

David Pahlke is excited a giant dinosaur will be built in Rosewood in Johnston Park. David Nielsen

Cr Pahlke said the dinosaur displays would complement the history of the area, as recorded by experts in their fields.

The QT contacted Dr Hocknull this week to tell him of Cr Pahlke's breakthrough to secure funding.

"Anything that helps people comprehend what an amazing fossil heritage we have right here in Queensland is good news for educating the next generation of scientists," he said.

"Dinosaurs evoke wonder and excitement for all ages and providing scientifically accurate information in a fun and engaging way makes it all the more tangible for the public."

Cr Pahlke said he would consult with experts like Dr Hocknull to ensure what was built conformed to discoveries by palaeontologists.

Ipswich had types of two-legged and three-toed dinosaurs, plant eaters and meat eaters, roaming the area in the Triassic to Jurassic eras, Dr Hocknull earlier told the QT.

"There are two main types of dinosaurs which have been found in the Ipswich area," Dr Hocknull said.

"There are the meat eating theropod dinosaurs and the plant eating ornithopod dinosaurs, which range in size from ostrich sized animals to quite large individuals five or six metres long."

Cr Pahlke said the Rosewood dinosaur was just one part of a plan to draw tourists to Ipswich.

"It is all part and parcel of a bigger picture because the council is working right now on a dinosaur trail," Cr Pahlke said.

"When you talk to all the experts they will tell you that Ipswich is one of the best dinosaur locations in Australia."

The QT asked Cr Pahlke what kind of dinosaur he would be - herbivorous or a meat eater.

"I'd probably be a carnivore... but I would be near extinction," he said.

The Pahlkesaurus...last of the dinosaurs.

But by embracing his region's past, one suspects Cr Pahlke will be leaving a long lasting legacy for the future.