Revealed: Roosters’ amazing World Club Challenge itinerary

The Roosters will make the most of their World Club Challenge trip.

From Barcelona FC to Manchester United, tackling Israel Folau and catching up with Sonny Bill Williams.

If you thought the Sydney Roosters' end-of-year trip to Hollywood looked like fun, wait to you see the itinerary for next week when the reigning NRL premiers set off for the World Club Challenge.

While this obviously all comes under the banner of a working holiday, it's also shaping up to be another memorable experience for the young Roosters.

As other teams slog it out in the heat of summer for the final weeks of pre-season, the Roosters will be treated to a speculator whirlwind European experience that is further reward for last year's historic triumph.

Yes, of course, taking on English Super League Champions St Helens for the title of world's best club team is the ultimate destination.

But this trip promises to be just as much about enjoying the journey.

With the first stop Spain, not only will they catch a Barcelona FC game as the special guests of one of the world's great football clubs, but the Roosters will also take on Folau and their old mate Jimmy Maloney in a friendly training hitout against Catalans.

A trip to the Nou Camp is a must in Barcelona. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Apparently Trent Robinson has also taken charge of the Barcelona sightseeing tour that will take in the famous city's best cultural and tourist spots, and at the top of the to-do list is a visit to the historic Sagrada Familia.

After an extra-long weekend Barcelona, they'll depart Tuesday for Manchester.

On the Wednesday media and promotions will take priority but on the Thursday and Friday they will get stuck into training.

It's unsure if all the players will then get to watch Sonny Bill's match for the Toronto Wolfpack against Warrington on the Friday night, given it is the night before their own big game.

But one person who won't be missing is his old boss Nick Politis who has already planned a catch-up.

Sonny Bill is then expected to return the favour the following night when the Roosters take on St Helens.

The following day the team will catch a Manchester United game before flying home.

While it all sounds like a lot of fun, one thing we know about the Roosters is that the never turn up for a match under-prepared.

If the Roosters get the win on February 22 they will become the first team to win back-to-back World Club titles after last year's victory over Wigan.

Robinson always speaks highly of the World Club Challenge as a concept.

So while the players will be given plenty of memories along the way, they all leave home knowing there is one job they have to get done.

ROOSTERS' ITINERARY

February 13: Fly out of Sydney for Barcelona

February 15: Attend Barcelona v Getafe at the Camp Nou

February 15-17: Sight-seeing in Barcelona (historic Sagrada Familia is at the top of Trent Robinson's to-do list)

February 17/18 (TBC): Opposed session v Catalans side featuring James Maloney and Israel Folau

February 18: Depart Barcelona for Manchester

February 19: World Club Challenge media and promotions

February 20-21: Training

February 21: Nick Politis and some officials plan to catch up with Sonny Bill Williams when Toronto Wolfpack play Warrington

February 22: World Club Challenge v St Helens (February 23, 6.45am AEST)

Febraury 23: Fly out of Manchester

February 25: Arrive in Sydney