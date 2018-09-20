REVEALED: Roads on priority upgrade list as city grows

The council's transport planning department identified road upgrade projects that are required to be delivered by the council to service future city populations.

THE urgency of new roads and the upgrade of Ipswich's existing network have been revealed in Ipswich City Council's priority projects report.

An Ipswich City Council Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee report revealed the priority upgrades of roads and intersections across the region in the next financial year.

Redbank Plains Rd tops the list for priority road upgrades.

According to the council's report, an upgrade to four lanes should be undertaken on the road between Keidges Rd and Kruger Pde.

Roads in Springfield make up five of the top 10 priority projects.

An upgrade to four lanes of Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd, between Main St and Springfield Parkway, is the second-highest council priority.

Springfield Parkway, between Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Woodcrest Way, is almost 7000 cars above capacity.

School Rd at Redbank Plains had the most number of crashes - 12 between 2013 and 2017.

It is the council's ninth-highest upgrade priority.

Priority road upgrade, intersection and new road projects in the council's strategic transport received a total allocation of $15.5million in the 2018-2019 capital works budget.

Ipswich City Council also considered the needs of the region's future road projects in its infrastructure report.

Stage one of the Norman St Bridge has been identified as the most important new road construction for Ipswich City Council.

The crossing of the Bremer River will link North Ipswich and East Ipswich.

A new, two-lane extension to Bayley Drive at Pine Mountain was the second-highest priority.

The Alice and Bertha streets intersection at Goodna has been listed as the council's top intersection-upgrade priority.

Installation of traffic signals at the Salisbury and Briggs roads intersection at Eastern Heights is the second most important project.

A two-minute wait for motorists travelling through the Ripley Rd and Reif St intersection in the afternoon commute has put it as the third-highest priority upgrade.

Twenty projects across the region have also been identified to improve cycle and mobility safety.

The majority of projects is the replacement of dangerous road drainage grates.

Ipswich City Council has also listed locations where pedestrian facilities should be improved.