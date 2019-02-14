REVEALED: Rising cost of Ipswich's private schools

NEW data has revealed the rising costs of Ipswich's private schools over the past several years.

Information provided to the Queensland Times by Good Education Group shows how fees have risen for local non-government schools between 2009 and 2016.

The data comes from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority and the final figure is the net recurrent income.

This is the amount of income received by a school from the Australian Government and state and territory governments, from fees, charges, parent contributions and other private sources available for recurrent purposes.

The prices are an average across all year levels for one student for one year.

2016 is the most recent tuition data publicly available.

Ipswich Grammar School boasted the most expensive fees in the city at $10,528 a year in 2016, with Ipswich Girls' Grammar School ranking second at $10,495 and West Moreton Anglican College completing the top three at $8,766.

Hymba Yumba Community Hub had the cheapest fees that same year, peaking at $29, followed by St Augustine's College with $3,293 and Staines Memorial College with $3,573.

Faith Lutheran College at Plainland had the highest price rise between 2009 and 2016 of 47%.

Check out the table below to see how prices have risen: