REVEALED: Rise in cars confiscated from 'reckless' drivers

HOONING is on the rise across Ipswich and the state with more than 14,000 cars impounded in 12 months.

Ipswich, Brisbane and Logan have been singled out as "hooning hot spots" with 3,154 cars seized across the three cities, a 25 per cent increase on last year's numbers.

But police many of the cars have been confiscated from Ipswich because of people who are driving unlicensed, an offence which is treated seriously by the courts.

During the 2015-2016 financial year 14,435 vehicles were impounded by police with 3,154 of those across Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

The figures come from the Queensland Police Service's annual statistical review which also show while the overall numbers are up, some are getting the message. The re-offence rate has fallen by 9 per cent.

Ipswich Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said his officers have noticed the increase in "drivers doing the wrong thing".

"There has been a notable increase in the number of vehicle impounded across the Ipswich police district in the past 12 months," Senior Sergeant Hamilton said.

"That raises some concern because it shows that some people have no regard for the law."

Sen Sgt Hamilton said police have stepped up their patrols in the past year and the number of people caught driving unlicensed, either after having their licence suspended by a magistrate, or due to unpaid SPER fines, was disturbing.

"It's quite alarming considering the rules are there to protect all drivers," he said.

Figures released by SPER, the State Penalty Enforcement Registry, earlier in the year showed Ipswich residents owed more than $20 million in unpaid fines.

Impounding works: CEO

A TOWING company says the drop in repeat offenders shows impounding cars under the hooning legislation is working.

Tow.com.au CEO Dominic Holland said his company has noticed the earlier a car is impounded, the less likely the driver is to re-offend.

"If the first time we impound a vehicle is a forfeiture, where a person has already committed at least three previous offences, the re-offence rate is 11%, whereas if we impound a vehicle after the first impoundable offence, the re-offence rate is just 6%," Mr Holland said.

"Impoundment, as a deterrent tactic for reckless drivers, is an extremely effective way to reduce the number of repeat offenders on our roads."

Type 2 driving offences, which include driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while unlicensed, disqualified or restricted driving, as well as high-level drink driving and high-end speeding, has also increased across Queensland.