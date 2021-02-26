REVEALED: Retailer coming to Ipswich CBD

THE space that formerly held an optometry business in the centre of Ipswich has sold to another local vendor.

First National Real Estate agent Cheryl Kermond said the new owner of 135 Brisbane Street, Ipswich, was a local.

She said, unlike the property’s former owner, the new owner had no plans of running a venture in the health field.

“It will be something totally different,” Ms Kermond said.

“It’s sold to a local business owner who has a couple of things (in mind) he will be doing with the site.”

She said the owner would operate their own business from the 180 sq m property.

“He has plans to use the building for himself and (the owner) is quite excited to be actually moving into a property of their own in the CBD,” she said.

“It’s great to think it will be an owner occupier and that seems to be the interest in the property market at the moment.”

Ms Kermond said the business would deal in retail as well as other areas.

“I think there will be a mix of retail and some office space use intended for the site,” she said.

Selling in under three weeks, it didn’t take long for the property changed hands.

“It was a relatively quick commercial sale,” Ms Kermond said.

She confirmed the property sold for close to its asking price of $220,000.

“I think some of the sale figures are probably confidential but I can certainly confirm it was close to the sale price,” she said.

“Everyone was happy.”

Previously, optometry practice Eyemode Eyewear occupied the building.

“They operated from that site for many years until they sold the business and the owners of the site have now retired,” Ms Kermond said.

