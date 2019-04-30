REVEALED: Results are in on council's boundary survey

SEVERAL councillors will represent fewer divisions across the city under a change expected to be put forward to the State Government this morning.

The QT can reveal Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello will visit Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe in parliament today.

Mr Chemello will hand the minister the results of the council's Divisional Boundary Review Survey.

It is understood an overwhelming number of residents want a multi-member division, with fewer divisions across the city.

The results are not binding and Mr Hinchliffe will consider the report before having the final say in a recommendation to be put to the State Government's change commission.

More than 1000 submissions were made to the council's Divisional Boundary Review.

The options for residents were: An undivided council (councillors elected to represent the whole city); Divided, one councillor each division (eight to 12 divisions) or; Divided, two or three councillors each division (four to six divisions).