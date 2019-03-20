REVEALED: Region's 14 childcare centres not making the grade

CHOOSING a childcare provider is one of the most important decisions young families make, so it helps to know just which providers are meeting national standards and those which aren't.

The latest Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority data released (current as of February 2019) has lifted the lid on childcare operators across the nation.

The five possible grades the centres could receive include: significant improvement required, working towards national quality standard, meeting national quality standard, exceeding national quality standard and excellent.

The majority of Ipswich's childcare centres meet national quality standard, so here are the highest ranking, and those working towards national quality standards.

Your top 45 centres exceeding the national quality standard:

C&K Augusta Community Kindergarten - 60-100 Brittains Rd, Augustine Heights

Karana Earl Education Centre - 36-38 College Rd, Karana Downs

Brassall Child Care Centre - 4 Clem St, Brassall

Brassall Early Learning Centre - 30A Workshops St, Brassall

Earlybird Early Childhood and Learning Centre - 99 Haig St, Brassall

Boonah and District Family Day Care - Shop 1B, Church St, Boonah

Camira Kindergarten - 24 Allan Rd, Camira

YMCA Camira Outside School Hours Care - Camira State School, Camira

Ipswich Girls' Grammar School Early Education Centre - Cnr Queen Victoria Pde, East Ipswich

Winston Glades Early Education Centre and Preschool - 133 Kensington Drive, Flinders View

Church Street Kindergarten and Preschool - 47 Church St, Goodna

C&K Collingwood Park Community Kindergarten - 15 Bailey St, Collingwood Park

Westside Christian College Kindergarten - 65 Stuart St, Goodna

Jacaranda St Community Preschool and Kindergarten - 114 Jacaranda St, North Booval

Kaleidoscope Kids Early Learning Centre - 45 Alice St, Goodna

Karalee Community Kindergarten - 56 Harold Summervilles Rd, Karalee

Goodna Kids Early Learning Centre - 59 Smiths Rd, Goodna

Ipswich Kindergarten - 12 Milford St, Ipswich

Bethany Lutheran Community Kindergarten - 86 Raceview St, Raceview

Play and Learn Child Care - 106 Cemetery Rd, Raceview

Sparrow Early Learning - 171 College Rd, Karana Downs

Redbank Plains Childcare Children's Centre - 277-281 Henty Drive, Redbank Plains

C&K Redbank Plains Community Kindergarten - Brennan Park Hall, Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains Early Education Centre - 36 School Rd, Redbank Plains

Camp Australia, Woodlinks State School - Bassili Drive, Collingwood Park

Smart Start Early Learning Centre - 2 Halletts Rd, Redbank Plains

Staines Memorial College Kindergarten - 277-263 School Rd, Redbank Plains

Rosewood and District Kindergarten and Preschool - 54 John St, Rosewood

Kambu Amaroo Kindergarden - 4 Madden St, Silkstone

Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten - 169 Blackstone Rd, Silkstone

Woodcrest Early Education Centre and Preschool - 28 Woodcrest Way, Springfield

The Springfield Anglican College - Springfield College Drive, Springfield

Goodstart Early Learning - 1323 Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing

Mission Australia Early Learning - Cnr Burrel and Hannant St, Collingwood Park

Kindy Patch Springfield - 37 Sinnathamby Drive, Springfield

The Tiny Tartan Kindergarten - 25-40 Springfield College Drive, Springfield

C&K Springfield Central Community Kindergarten - 257 Grande Ave, Springfield

C&K Woodcrest Community Kindergarten - 21 Nev Smith Drive, Springfield

TSAC Early Years ABC - 25-40 Springfield College Drive, Springfield

Springfield Child Care and Early Education Centre - 6 Community Drive, Springfield

Guardian Early Learning Centre, GE Building, Springfield Central

Yamanto Community Kindergarten Inc. - 125 Equestrian Drive, Yamanto

Amberley Outside School Hours Care - 37 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto

C&K Amberley Community Childcare Centre - 1 Deebing Creek Rd, Yamanto

The 14 centres working towards national quality standard:

Quality School Age Care Services - 2 Pommer St, Brassall

Raina's Family Day Care Scheme - 2 Bellegrade Ave, Bundamba

Ipswich East State School Out Of Hours School Care - Jacaranda St, East Ipswich

123 ABC Family Day Care - 30 Brisbane Rd, Gailes

Thrish Montessori Childcare Centre Goodna - 34 Smiths Rd, Goodna

Little Paradise Family Day Care - 5/3 William St, Goodna

Golden Kids Family Day Care - 4/3 William St, Goodna

Children's Choice Early Education Centre - 1 Thornton St, Raceview

Peak Kidz School Aged Care - Ipswich-Boonah Rd, Peak Crossing

Montessori Pathways - 47-49 Brisbane Rd, Redbank

Happy 'N' Friendly Family Day Care - 11/59 Brisbane Red, Redbank

Thrish Mentessori Child Care Centre - 3 Shannon St, Redbank Plains

The Lakes Early Learning Centre - Cnr Summit Drive and Spring Ave, Springfield Lakes

Esk Before-Afterschool and Vacation Care - 49 East St, Esk

When the QT reached out to the centres in the "working towards" standard a common theme emerged: they had not been reassessed within a year, or in some cases two years, to try again for a meeting or exceeding classification.

Several also complained of favouritism among the assessors, and the pay-to-win model, wherein centres meeting exceeding expectations can apply for an "excellent" rating.

THE FIVE POSSIBLE RATINGS

Significant improvement required:

This means the service doesn't meet one of the seven quality areas, or fails to meet a piece of legislation and there is an unacceptable risk to the safety and wellbeing of children.

The regulatory authority will take action against providers with this ranking.

Working towards national quality standard:

This means the service is delivering a safe education and care program, but one or more areas have been identified for improvement.

Meeting national quality standard:

This means the service provides quality education and care in all seven assessment areas and meets the national standard.

Exceeding national quality standard:

This means the service goes above and beyond the requirements in at least four of the seven assessment criteria.

Excellent:

This means the service promotes exceptional education and care and is committed to improving. This ranking can only be awarded by the Care Quality Authority. Services rated exceeding national quality standard can apply for an 'excellent' rating.