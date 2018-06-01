REVEALED: Rate rise planned in council's next budget

This year Wayne Wendt has been in the acting mayor role since Andrew Antoniolli stood aside on May 3.

IPSWICH councillors are finalising the city's budget, which is expected to contain a rate rise of about 2.5 per cent.

Details of the Ipswich City Council's budget for the next financial year have not been publicised, but the QT has been told a rise in rates of about 2.5 per cent has been proposed - close to the 2018 inflation rate of 2.24 per cent.

Councillors have not yet received the draft budget, which is usually handed to them two weeks before the scheduled public meeting.

A spokesman for the Ipswich City Council declined to respond to a series of questions about the upcoming budget, including how much rates would rise.

It will be the second time in two years an acting mayor of Ipswich has handed down the city's budget.

Last year Paul Tully delivered the budget statement after the resignation of long-serving mayor Paul Pisasale.

He is expected to deliver the local government budget to colleagues this month.

Ipswich councillors held several budget discussions in the wake of Stirling Hinchliffe's dismissal notice, issued last month.

They will continue planning for the next financial year as usual unless informed otherwise.

Last financial year rates and charges increased 2.95 per cent on average across the city - translating to an increase of $0.85 per week.

The rate rise was almost a full percentage point lower than the 2016/17 rise of 3.88 per cent.