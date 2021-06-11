REVEALED: Queensland’s full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory

Queensland’s full bid for the 2032 Olympic Games has been made public for the first time as the IOC overnight agreed to put the bid to a full vote.

Queensland’s full bid for the 2032 Olympic Games has been made public for the first time as the IOC overnight agreed to put the bid to a full vote.

QUEENSLAND could be just weeks away from securing the 2032 Olympics after the International Olympic Committee executive board recommended to put the Brisbane bid to a full vote in July.

AOC President John Coates says Brisbane 2032 now faces final scrutiny from the IOC members at the July 20 and 21 session ahead of the start of the Tokyo Games for its "date with destiny".

According to an independent economic assessment released along with the IOC executive decision, the Games would deliver a total benefit of $8.1bn for Queensland and $17.61bn for Australia and create 91,600 years of full time equivalent jobs for Queensland.

"As we emerge from the economic setbacks of the Covid period, this is exactly the panacea Queensland and Australia needs. Economically, socially and for the health and wellbeing of the state and beyond," Mr Coates who absented himself from the decision-making process during last night's Executive Board meeting and previous considerations of the Brisbane proposition.

"The AOC is excited about the potential for a Brisbane 2032 Games to inspire participation in sport for a generation of children, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

"Australia is a sports-loving nation with an excellent track record in delivering major international events.

"Importantly, the Brisbane proposal is fully compliant with the IOC's New Norm agenda to make hosting the Olympic Games affordable and to deliver long lasting value to the communities which host them.

"Events would be hosted in facilities already existing, planned or upgraded. These planned and upgraded facilities will deliver long-lasting value to Queensland's sporting and community legacy and will be in use before the Games.

"Most importantly for Queensland and Australia, the Games will supercharge the sporting environment which is so critical for the health and wellbeing of future generations."

Mr Coates said Queensland had worked hard to get to a vote.

"Frankly, the due diligence undertaken by the IOC's Future Host Commission far exceeds that to which we were subject with our candidacy for Sydney 2000," Mr Coates said.

"But it is the members we have to convince of the merits of our ambition to host the Summer Olympic Games for the third time. We have our date with destiny.

"Since entering the Targeted Dialogue phase in February this year, we have presented the IOC's Future Host Commission with detailed responses to their questionnaire and held forums where we have addressed the issues, they have raised in relation to the Brisbane proposition," Mr Coates said.

"We also presented to the current 33 international federations of sports and disciplines on the Olympic program under their Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) umbrella."

An artist impression of the proposed Gabba redevelopment, which will take place if Brisbane wins the rights to host the 20332 Olympic Games

Announcing the decision to put the Brisbane bid to a full vote, the IOC also released documents that reveal the Queensland economy would receive an $8bn boost in the decades before and after the Games, as well as a whopping $3.6bn "feel good factor" from better transport, health and wellbeing changes brought on by the Games.

They also reveal the Games venues in previously unseen detail.

According to the venues masterplan, Brisbane, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Scenic Rim and Redland along with the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast will host 28 Olympic sports within 32 venues, with 16 sports and disciplines within 5km of the Brisbane central business district.

Across the three Greater Brisbane and coasts zones are seven venue clusters or precincts, which include "iconic beachfront, breathtaking rural hinterland and city centre locations".

In addition to the three SEQ zones, football preliminaries and quarter-final matches will be staged in Toowoomba, Townsville and Cairns.

"This extends the Games hosting opportunity and benefits to key inland and coastal regional centres, while creating a statewide Games celebration," the report says.

Along with the Gabba, the new Brisbane Arena would host the swimming, Victoria Park and the RNA could be used for equestrian events and Southbank for archery and 3 on 3 basketball.

Among others, the rowing would go to Wyaralong, sailing to Manly, kiteboarding to Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast and beach volleyball to the Gold Coast.

"Queensland is renowned for its unique and spectacular locations and is one of Australia's most popular tourist destinations," the report says.

Among plans to show off Queensland are hosting outdoor sports that will "showcase the diverse natural environment, including beach volleyball at spectacular Broadbeach, Gold Coast, triathlon staged against the backdrop of the Gold Coast city skyline and beaches, road cycling marathon, race walks and kiteboarding at the picturesque Alexandra Headland coastal strip and Sunshine Coast hinterland, equestrian competition staged in the heart of central Brisbane, archery and basketball 3x3 on the banks of the Brisbane River against the city backdrop, iconic Brisbane Football Stadium, one of Australia's premier rectangular stadiums, Wyaralong Dam, showcasing the spectacular Scenic Rim hinterland, Cairns and Townsville city centre stadiums, gateways to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest World Heritage Area."

Included in the details are $85m for spectacular opening and closing ceremonies that are expected to reach well outside the revamped Gabba and $30m for the torch relay the length and breadth of Queensland.

To win the right to host the Games, Brisbane must convince a majority of the more than 100 IOC members that Brisbane is the best fit for the 2032 event.

The proposed Gabba redevelopment.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's representative on the Brisbane Olympics leadership group, Sunshine Coast MP Ted O'Brien said he was "delighted" and they "haven't crossed the finish line yet".

"On behalf of the Australian Government, I thank the IOC's Executive Board for their decision to allow our bid to go before the next IOC session," Mr O'Brien said.

"I am delighted on one hand but nervous on the other," said Ted O'Brien. "I'm optimistic but very cautiously so.

"We've cleared the penultimate hurdle but there's still one more to go, and we take absolutely nothing for granted.

"The International Olympic Committee has effectively reinvented its business model for hosting Olympic Games, called the 'new norms', and I can't think of a safer pair of hands than Queensland to deliver the greatest Games the world has seen under this new model.

"We're happy, but dare not celebrate nor tempt complacency because we haven't crossed the finish line yet.

"These Games represent a massive opportunity for all of Queensland, not just Brisbane and the South East; the benefits will flow to the far reaches of our great state, all corners of Queensland will be touched by the Olympic spirit."

Originally published as REVEALED: Qld's full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory