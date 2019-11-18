IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels
THE 178 schools set to receive solar panels under a $97 million state government plan have been revealed.
Phase one of the school audits, under the Palaszczuk Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools Program (ACES), has determined 212 state schools will receive solar panels.
And 34 of those schools in Metropolitan, Central Queensland, Darling Downs and the South East area have already had solar panels installed.
Ms Grace said the program would see almost 34,000 panels installed across Queensland state schools by July 2020.
"Not only are we going to save millions of dollars, we are also helping reduce our impact on the environment and support local jobs in the process," she said.
"Just this week schools from the Gold Coast to Mackay and out to Toowoomba are installing solar panels on the rooves of classrooms and school buildings."
"The energy cost savings realised by this program when fully implemented is expected
to be approximately $10 million per year."
Ms Grace said the government was "well on track" to deliver panels to more than 800 state schools and more than 3795 solar panels are now installed with more than 1400 installed in October alone.
"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs."
The second and third phases will roll out in 2020-21 and 2020-22 respectively.
178 QUEENSLAND SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE SOLAR PANELS
Central Queensland:
Andergrove State School
Beaconsfield State School
Clinton State School
Crescent Lagoon State School
Gladstone Central State School
Gladstone State High School
Mackay Central State School
Mackay North State High School
Mackay North State School
Mackay Northern Beaches State High School
Mackay State High School
Mackay West State School
Marian State School
Mirani State High School
Mirani State School
Mount Archer State School
North Rockhampton State High School
Rockhampton North Special School
Toolooa State High School
Victoria Park State School
Darling Downs/South West:
Bunker's Hill State School
Crow's Nest State School
Darling Heights State School
Drayton State School
Esk State School
Fairview Heights State School
Gabbinbar State School
Glenvale State School
Gowrie State School
Harlaxton State School
Harristown State School
Hatton Vale State School
Highfields State School
Highfields State Secondary College
Meringandan State School
Middle Ridge State School
Newtown State School
Pittsworth State High School
Rangeville State School
Rockville State School
Toowoomba North State School
Withcott State School
Far North Queensland:
Babinda State School
Balaclava State School
Bentley Park College
Cairns School of Distance Education
Cairns State High School
Cairns West State School
Cape York Aboriginal Australian Academy
Caravonica State School
Edge Hill State School
Goondi State School
Gordonvale State High School
Gordonvale State School
Hambledon State School
Innisfail East State School
Innisfail State College
Innisfail State School
Isabella State School
Kuranda District State College
Machans Beach State School
Parramatta State School
Redlynch State College
Trinity Bay State High School
Tropical North Learning Academy - Smithfield State High School
Tropical North Learning Academy - Trinity Beach State School
White Rock State School
Whitfield State School
Woree State High School
Woree State School
Yarrabah State School
Yorkeys Knob State School
Metropolitan:
Ascot State School
Ashgrove State School
Balmoral State High School
Coorparoo Secondary College
Coorparoo State School
Eagle Junction State School
Graceville State School
Ithaca Creek State School
Marshall Road State School
Milton State School
Moorooka State School
Morningside State School
New Farm State School
Norman Park State School
Rainworth State School
Toowong State School
Wellers Hill State School
Whites Hill State College
Windsor State School
Wooloowin State School
Yeronga State High School
North Coast:
Bargara State School
Bundaberg Central State School
Bundaberg East State School
Bundaberg North State High School
Bundaberg North State School
Bundaberg South State School
Bundaberg Special School
Bundaberg State High School
Bundaberg West State School
Burnett Heads State School
Cooroy State School
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay State High School
Kalkie State School
Kawungan State School
Kepnock State High School
Noosa District State High School
Noosaville State School
Norville State School
Pialba State School
Sandy Strait State School
Sunshine Beach State High School
Sunshine Beach State School
Tewantin State School
Torquay State School
Urangan Point State School
Urangan State High School
Walkervale State School
Woongarra State School
Yarrilee State School
North Queensland:
Aitkenvale State School
Belgian Gardens State School
Bluewater State School
Bohlevale State School
Bwgcolman Community School
Currajong State School
Garbutt State School
Heatley Secondary College
Heatley State School
Hermit Park State School
Ingham State High School
Ingham State School
Kirwan State High School
Kirwan State School
Magnetic Island State School
Mundingburra State School
Northern Beaches State High School
Oonoonba State School
Pimlico State High School
Railway Estate State School
Thuringowa State High School
Townsville Central State School
Townsville Community Learning Centre - A State Special School
Townsville South State School
Townsville State High School
Townsville West State School
Vincent State School
Weir State School
William Ross State High School
Wulguru State School
South East:
Alexandra Hills State School
Berrinba East State School
Boonah State High School
Bremer State High School
Carbrook State School
Coolnwynpin State School
Crestmead State School
Edens Landing State School
Elanora State School
Harris Fields State School
Hilliard State School
Keebra Park State High School
Logan City Special School
Mabel Park State High School
Mabel Park State School
Marsden State School
Mount Cotton State School
Mudgeeraba Creek State School
Mudgeeraba State School
Nerang State School
Robina State High School
Robina State School
Southport Special School
Windaroo State School
Woodridge State High School
Woongoolba State School
Worongary State School
Schools that have already received solar panels during phase one:
Berserker Street State School
Boyne Island State School
Gladstone South State School
Gladstone West State School
Glenella State School
Kin Kora State School
Lakes Creek State School
Slade Point State School
Tannum Sands State High School
Tannum Sands State School
Gatton State School
Laidley District State School
Laidley State High School
Lockyer District State High School
Toogoolawah State School
Toowoomba East State School
Wilsonton State High School
Wilsonton State School
Acacia Ridge State School
Aviation High
Bardon State School
Camp Hill State Infants and Primary School
Cannon Hill State School
Kedron State School
Petrie Terrace State School
West End State School
Wilston State School
Arundel State School
Coomera State School
Gaven State School
Mount Warren Park State School
Oxenford State School