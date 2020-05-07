Revealed: Police commissioner’s pay rise

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has become one NSW’s highest paid public servants following a direction from Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The NSW Remuneration Tribunal has set Mr Fuller's new pay packet at $649,500 per year.

It will represent a healthy increase for the one-time general duties officer of Kogarah Police Station - until now he was a "Band - 4" government executive earning between $487,501 and $562,650.

The tribunal, which rules on pay increases for senior government executives, said Mr Fuller's current role as State Emergency Operations Controller in which he guides the state's coronavirus response from a Homebush headquarters was one of the justifications for giving him more from the public purse.

"The Commissioner of Police is one of NSW's most senior office holders and it is appropriate that the role receive a level of remuneration which reflects the role and responsibilities. Given the current national health and economic crisis it is more important than ever that the services of Mr Fuller be recognised," the ruling said.

Fuller's new pay packet is larger than that of Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Tim Reardon, whose salary is $629,100, and NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, who earns $503,590.

The Premier herself takes home $407,980 and her deputy John Barilaro is paid $343,460.

"Having regard to the particular circumstances of the case the Tribunal is of the view that the remuneration package for Mr Fuller in the office of Commissioner of Police will be $649,500 per annum," the ruling said.

It said the tribunal's decision was "consistent with advice contained in the Premier's direction" and was "appropriate given the complexity, responsibility and challenges of the office".

But any future police commissioner will not inherit Mr Fuller's salary level.

"Consistent with the Premier's request, this determination is personal to Mr Fuller and is not a determination that applies to the office of Commissioner of Police or to future appointments to the role," the ruling said.

The tribunal made the ruling on March 30 and the increase will be backdated to January 1.

Mr Fuller, who joined up in 1987, became commissioner in early 2017, putting him in charge of a $3.6 billion police force with around 20,000 officers and civilian staff.

