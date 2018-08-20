REVEALED: Plenty of likes for Ipswich's top electrician

WHEN it comes to electricians, finding the right one is important. Very important.

That's why we could think of no one better to recommend the best sparky in Ipswich than our readers. And we weren't surprised when we got more than 160 comments and nominations on our Facebook poll.

Over 30 companies and individuals got a mention in the vote but there was no catching ThermoSpark Electrical Pty Ltd - with more than a quarter of readers nominating Kris Phipps' Chuwar-based business.

When we rang Kris with the results, he was delighted with the news. "That's awesome," he said. "It's fantastic to get this feedback from readers and customers." Kris decided to start the company in 2011 but had already been working in the trade since 2002.

"Initially I was based in the heart of Ipswich but moved the operation out to the Lansdowne Way address as business picked up.

"It was a good decision. We're very busy now, especially in the hotter months when we're run off our feet.

"Medium to long term it looks good too. We're hoping to generate more work out towards the Lockyer Valley and perhaps open up another branch in the Laidley, Plainland area."

What does he put the company's success and popularity down to?

"Old fashioned polite and courteous customer service. That's what me and my team pride ourselves on." The business is open from 7.30am through to 5pm on weekdays but only by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rave reviews for Kris and Co

HERE"S what our readers said about ThermoSpark.

Nance Mason - "Thermospark Electrical. I have used them for about five years now. Honest, reliable, amazing service and workmanship."

Josh Burley - "Thermospark Elecrical 100%. Wouldn't trust anyone else."

Alicia Edwards - "Thermospark for sure! We have used them for years, amazing team, super helpful and professional."

Clinton Payne - "Thermospark, approachable and down to earth professionals."

Chris Haggy Hagstrom - "+1 for Thermospark Electrical. 10/10 service and advice."

Jeremy De Vries - "Undoubtedly Thermospark! Very professional and friendly!"

Trent Abraham - "Thermospark. Dean and Kris nothing but the best."

Lyn Armit - "ThermoSpark Electrical without a doubt. Prompt service and competitive prices."

Dion Barnes - "Thermospark Electrical. Extremely reliable and I would use again without question."

Eleise Muller - "Courteous, professional and most importantly, dependable - Thermospark Electrical."

Dave Hot-Tips Hallewell - "Thermospark Electrical without any doubt."

Darren Ward - "Thermospark Electrical has my vote."

Angie Bee - "Thermospark Electrical for sure. Really reliable, lovely guys."

The top five electricians in Ipswich are:

ThermoSpark Electrical

DV Electrical Services

Neales Electric

Chalk Electrical

Aspect Services