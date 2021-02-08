REVEALED: Plans to tackle local waste management

More than 90 per cent of survey respondents would like to have glass recycled in yellow bins once more.

AN ESTIMATED one tonne of unnecessary waste will be contributed to landfills across Ipswich every year by the average household.

The confronting statistic comes amid Ipswich City Council’s ‘Reducing Our Waste’ survey, as Council again seeks to review its sustainability and landfill reduction practices.

Among the total 351 respondents in last year’s survey, it was revealed more than 70 per cent of current landfill materials could be diverted from the site immediately.

Meanwhile, a large portion of respondents admitted they had not been recycling some waste materials appropriately.

About 70 per cent of waste in Ipswich landfills does not belong at the site. Pic: file photo

More than half said they were aware food scraps were able to be recycled in green waste bins.

Only a quarter, however, confirmed they had implemented this practice at home.

About 60 per cent also admitted to putting glass in the red lid bin for general waste.

While this is permitted under Ipswich City Council guidelines, it appears many are largely in favour of glass returning to the yellow recycling bin.

The survey further revealed a whopping 91 per cent of respondents would prefer to have the former practice reintroduced.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the recent findings would assist in the community’s capability to meet annual State and Federal Government waste reduction targets.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding says the survey will help shape Council’s local waste diversion strategies.

Community input through the survey, she said, would also prove crucial to shaping Council’s local waste diversion strategies.

“How Ipswich City Council manages the waste we create in our community is vital to having a liveable city now and into the future,” she said.

Cr Harding said Council’s recently adopted Waste and Circular Economy Transformation Directive was reflective of its intent to address waste-related challenges.

“We are very keen to work with all stakeholders – in industry, government and the community – for a brighter future on waste and resource recovery.”

She said Council was committed to listening to ratepayers’ feedback.

