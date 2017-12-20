REVEALED: Our roads named in state's worst for congestion

THE Ipswich Motorway has been named and shamed among the worst-congested roads in the state by motorists.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) has called on the re-instated Palaszczuk Government to urgently fix roads, after the state's worst gridlock locations were identified by locals in the organisation's 2017 Red Spot Congestion Survey.

Stretching from the Ipswich Motorway to Toowong the Centenary/Western Motorway was voted the second worst spot, while the Ipswich Motorway came in at 16th with respondents indicating an inadequate number of lanes and limited road capacity as the biggest problems.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said respondents rated the Pacific Motorway as the most troublesome road in the state and six of the top worst roads were located in and around Brisbane.

"We asked motorists right around Queensland to pinpoint exact locations with bumper-to-bumper traffic, which led to frustration behind the wheel," Ms Smith said.

"These 'red spots' could be the result of not enough lanes, ill-sequenced traffic lights or delays at level crossings."

Ms Smith said it was vital the recently re-elected Palaszczuk Government delivered on promises to upgrade roads.

"We know there's work taking place to alleviate congestion and reduce travel times on some of these roads, but there's still plenty more work to be done," she said.

From 400 locations Ipswich Road came in 25th place, followed by Brisbane Road in 44th place, while the Springfield Greenbank Arterial, and the Warrego Highway came in at 74th and 77th place respectively. The New England Highway was the 98th worst.

See the full survey results at racq.com/redspot

QLD's traffic hot spots

1. Pacific Motorway - Eight Mile Plains to Loganholme, Exits 41 to 57, Mudgeeraba to Tugun

2. Centenary/Western Motorway - Ipswich Motorway to Toowong and at Logan Motorway interchange, and Carole Park

3. Bruce Highway - Pine Rivers to Sunshine Coast

4. Mt Lindesay Highway - Browns Plains to Jimboomba

5. Captain Cook Highway - Cairns City to Kennedy Highway

6. South Pine Road - Stafford Road and Eatons Crossing Road intersections

7. Gateway Motorway - Nudgee Service Centre merge

8. Gympie Road - Beams Road and Hamilton Road intersections

9. Sunshine Motorway - Kawana Way intersection, Sippy Downs and at Nicklin Way

10. Moggill Road - Kenmore and Chapel Hill