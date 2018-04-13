REVEALED: Our most important health issues

IPSWICH and Toowoomba's biggest health concerns have been revealed.

The nine key priority areas for the two cities, and the surrounding regions, were named on Thursday night at the launch of a new Health Needs Assessment report program.

Research by the Federal Government organisation, Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, found drug and alcohol use, the prevalence of chronic disease and healthcare for children were among the key areas of need in West Moreton and the Darling Downs.

Mental healthcare, along with care for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were also among the issues outlined in the new report.

The nine priority areas for heatlhcare were decided after extensive consultation with communities.

The report includes significant data analysis which leaders at Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN will use to make evidence based decisions and take action to improve health services.

Leaders have already concluded the key to delivering better healthcare was to ensure more services were available at local facilities.

The organisation's Chief Executive Officer Merrilyn Strohfeldt said the report signified the start of an ongoing conversation with the community as to how the Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN can continue to work with key stakeholders and the community at large to improve health outcomes in the region.

"The impetus of the Health Needs Assessment is that we need to continue to work together to improve health outcomes in our region and to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to the very best primary health care services at all times," Ms Strohfeldt said.

"What the HNA has identified for the Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN is that careful coordination of health care services is needed in order to maximize access to locally available services, improve efficiency, and improve connection to referral services for timely care.

"Prioritising our commissioning dollars to where we can best improve the health and well-being of our community is of utmost importance to us and we see the HNA as an imperative part of the puzzle to make sure this is a reality.

"As a primary health network, we are committed to addressing issues identified in this report and to build collaboration and partnerships with communities and providers to achieve better health outcomes for individuals and our communities."

Chronic disease is a major issue for Ipswich and one the state health service, West Moreton Hospital and Health is working to address through the launch of Me Care.

The revolutionary program enables chronically people to assess their own basic health needs at home, in consultation with a specialised team based in Ipswich where patients and health professionals communicate via video chat.

At West Moreton chronically ill people represent 5% of all patients.

Caring for those patients soaks up 50% of the health service's resources, worth roughly $235 million.