REVEALED: Old Redbank army base chosen for vehicle centre

ABOVE: An aerial view of the proposed Redbank Rheinmetall site.

ABOVE: An aerial view of the proposed Redbank Rheinmetall site. Rob Williams

A QUIET industrial estate at Redbank will again contribute to Australia's national security when Rheinmetall builds its military vehicle centre of excellence.

A development application has been lodged with the Ipswich City Council for the centre to support the construction of 211 combat reconnaissance vehicles for the Australian Defence Force.

Streets such as Robert Smith St, Monash Rd and General MacArthur Place run through the military-themed Redbank Motorway Estate.

Economic Development Councillor Paul Tully said the proposed Rheinmetall site, on the corner of Robert Smith St and Monash Rd, housed the United States Army during World War II.

Cr Tully said the project would be the "largest single commercial development in the city's history”.

"It's indicative of the important role that Ipswich plays in the western corridor,” he said.

As an established industrial park, Cr Tully said the infrastructure provided a ready-made location for Rheinmetall to begin construction close to several highways.

"There are hundreds of semi-trailers that come in and out of there from the Ipswich Motorway every day,” he said.

The council will assess the State Government's development application for the site, which Cr Tully said could be finalised within two or three months.

"It won't take too long for this to be processed,” he said.

"It should be a reasonably quick approval.”

"We will be building and servicing military vehicles for defence forces around the world, meaning not just Ipswich but the whole country will benefit from its investment.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said the community would welcome work beginning at the site.

"We look forward to breaking ground on that site together with the premier and prime minister in the near future,” he said.

Cr Antoniolli said the Redbank Motorway Estate would be at the centre of Rheinmetall's program.

"It will be a testing ground for all of their vehicles that will go into the Australian Defence Force,” he said.