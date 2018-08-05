REVEALED: New suburban shopping centre home to another Kmart

NEW CENTRE: An artist's impression of the proposed Yamanto Town Centre, which will be anchored with a Kmart store.

A NEW Kmart store will be at the centre of a massive suburban shopping centre development in Ipswich.

Yamanto Central will be anchored with Kmart and Coles stores as well as a market hall, dining precinct and more than 55 speciality stores.

Developers JM Kelly will spend $140 million building the first stage of the 25-hectare development and 20, 000sqm retail component on Pisasale Drv.

A leasing program for stage one of Yamanto Town Centre - Yamanto Central is underway and developers looking for business to fill the new fully-integrated shopping and entertainment destination.

It will include around 950 free carparks plus travellators at each end of the centre for convenient access.

JM Kelly Group General Manager Vicki Leavy said Yamanto Central would redefine the sub-regional shopping centre concept by combining some of the entertainment and lifestyle features of the bigger retail centres with the fresh food approach of local neighbourhood centres.

"The vision for Yamanto Central is to create a whole new classification of retail centre, one that takes the very best lifestyle and design elements of the super-regional centres and combines them with the convenience and community-focus of a smaller centre," Ms Leavy said. "There is nothing else like this in the wider Ipswich area and as such we believe Yamanto Central will become a major lifestyle drawcard for the many young families now making a home in the local catchment and beyond.

"By taking the best and brightest ideas from the big super-regional centres and transferring them to the community level, Yamanto Central will create an exciting new lifestyle destination for this rapidly-emerging area to meet, eat, shop and enjoy."

Ms Leavy said the Kelly Group and DMA Partners had taken a fully master planned approach to Yamanto Central, with all of the key elements fully designed and integrated from the very beginning, as opposed to an add-on approach.

"Yamanto Central is in no way a standard retail project. It is really pushing the envelope on what you'd traditionally expect from this type of sub-regional centre."