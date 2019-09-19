REVEALED: New owners' plans for popular golf course

A CHANGE in ownership has led to confusion for the future of the Fairways Tavern & Golf Club at Hatton Vale.

It's the end of an era for the Morgan family, who have owned and operated the business for the past 25 years.

This week, they handed the reins to new management.

The new owners are the Bickle family, operating through their business the Katarzyna Group,

When the changeover was announced on September 14, the tavern's social media account insisted everything would be business as usual.

A cryptic letter received by the Gatton Star two days later read golf club members had been told to 'get out at Christmas', as there would be 'no more golf' at the venue.

The letter also suggested renovations of some kind might be planned.

A post made to the tavern's Facebook page on September 17, confirmed the golf course would be closing permanently to the public, 'due to drought, and a few changes'.

Greg Bickle, one of the new shareholders, was eager to set the record straight.

"The golf course is currently being closed to the general public, but is still open to members," he said.

"The club and course are very dear to the community, so we're supporting them as best we can."

He said the main obstacle to operating the golf course was the drought, and the cost of the water required to maintain the course.

"We are currently trying to identify a way to get water to the place. We can't use town water; it'd be too expensive,." he said.

He also addressed the claims of a renovation.

"There will likely be an upgrade at some point in time, but no decision has been made, it's way too early for that," he said.

"If or when something is planned, you can be sure it will be for the best of the community."

The Bickle family operate one of the most successful and sizeable independent hospitality groups, with an impressive array of existing investments in the industry.

They own a number of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants, focused mainly in the Brisbane area, including the historic Empire Hotel.

Though the new owners are being coy about their plans, the future of the Fairways Tavern is clearly in safe hands.