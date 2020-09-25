REVEALED: Names selected for parts of CBD redevelopment

Works on the Ipswich CBD redevelopment as of August.

THE massive $250 million redevelopment of the heart of the city has officially been named, with the new civic plaza in the old mall to be named after an Indigenous word for Ipswich.

One of two new libraries in the precinct was also named and although it has always been known as Bottle Alley to locals, the laneway will now officially be called just that.

Close to 3000 people visited the Shape Your Ipswich site to put forward ideas, with 306 contributions and more than 6400 ‘thumbs up’ given to suggestions put forward.

At Thursday’s council meeting, councillors voted to cement the name for the redevelopment as the Nicholas Street precinct, which it is already known as for marketing purposes.

Only veteran Division 2 councillor Paul Tully did not vote in favour but did not voice his opinion for an alternative.

The street address for the precinct will remain as it is; which is either Ipswich City Mall or Union Place Mall.

“I note that our commercial teams and our leasing teams who have been out there in the marketplace for some time have been using the (wording) Nicholas Street,” mayor Teresa Harding said.

“For myself, it’s been very front and centre during these COVID times of having some consistency.”

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said it wouldn’t make sense for it to be named anything else.

“There’s a certain intimacy that a lot of people involved in this project have with that particular naming,” he said.

“To go against that being this far into... having marketing material and having referred to it for so long now it almost seems counter intuitive that we would decide on anything other than Nicholas Street precinct.”

Councillors voted unanimously to name the civic plaza Tulmur Place.

The name received 15 contributions and 357 ‘thumbs up’.

A nomination to honour the space after a late local identity by calling it Trevor Grewar Outlook received 516 ‘thumbs up’.

Yagara Place or Plaza and Limestone Plaza were other suggestions.

“A lot of work went into really pointing at the word Tulmur,” Cr Fechner said.

“There was a big engagement piece that council ran before we were sworn in around how do we include our First Peoples in the conversation when it comes to naming places in a really important part of our city.

“I think it has a wonderful ring to it.”

Deputy mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle also spoke in support of the name.

“I would like to express my support for the using of the word Tulmur and noting that various council officer as well as (Cr Harding) have gone to great lengths to seek expert advice and confirmation on the use of the word Tulmur,” she said.

“I know we’ve received confirmation from one of the language experts at Queensland Museum that Tulmur does represent the views of several different Indigenous groups across Ipswich.”

The new main library will be known as Ipswich Central Library and Bottle Alley will officially be called that.

“I note that there were a lot of individuals within the community that were a little upset that (Bottle Alley) was up to potentially be renamed but it’s my understanding it hadn’t actually been formally named Bottle Alley (previously),” Cr Doyle said.

Cr Harding said other parts of the precinct, including a children’s library and the council administration building, will be named at a later date.

“Those four (just named) I think are particularly important when it comes to signage and naming of buildings and getting it ready for the opening,” she said.

“There will be lots of opportunities as I understand it to individually name potentially rooms within the library for instance,” Cr Doyle added.

