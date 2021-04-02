Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

‘We’re ready for you’: Queensland tourism operators keen to ‘make up for lost ground’
Travel

Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

by Jeremy Pierce
2nd Apr 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Virgin Australia has reported the biggest sales rush in the airline's history, as tens of thousands of Aussie travellers snap up cheap flights.

The Federal Government's half-price-flight initiative, coupled with the lifting of Brisbane's lockdown, have combined to create a huge surge in airfare sales for Virgin, with more domestic bookings than at any other time in its 20-year history.

The top four routes in the bookings blitz of more than 70,000 customers all included Queensland destinations, with Melbourne-Gold Coast the most popular route followed by Gold Coast-Sydney and Sunshine Coast-Melbourne.

Sydney-Cairns was the fourth most popular.

While many of the flights were for travellers keen to book last-minute getaways for Easter, about 85 per cent of the bookings were for travel from May onwards.


In the space of a few hours after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that the Brisbane lockdown would end at midday yesterday, accommodation bookings and searches for Queensland destinations on Wotif.com soared.

Searches for the Whitsundays and Sunshine Coast skyrocketed 80 per cent, while the Fraser Coast experienced a 75 per cent jump compared to last week.

The Gold Coast (40 per cent) and Cairns (30 per cent) also saw significant increases which should give renewed heart to tourism operators who had been dreading an extended lockdown over Easter.

There was also a 45 per cent jump in activity for Brisbane residents following the announcement on the end of the lockdown.

Again, it was the Whitsundays and Sunshine Coast leading demand.

Originally published as Revealed: Most popular routes as Virgin booking records smashed

More Stories

editors picks travel virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting plans for Tivoli Raceway after years of uncertainty

        Premium Content Exciting plans for Tivoli Raceway after years of uncertainty

        News Plans lodged in 2018 to redevelop the track into a housing development were abandoned in 2019 after resistance from the local community

        Worker faces deportation over $31,000 phone heist

        Premium Content Worker faces deportation over $31,000 phone heist

        News Russell Foe Tafilipepe pleads guilty to stealing phones

        PREVIEW: Ground broken at site of $46m road upgrades

        Premium Content PREVIEW: Ground broken at site of $46m road upgrades

        Council News The first stage of major road upgrades is now underway as council vows to combat...

        Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        Premium Content Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        News A woman was confronted by a man who had only just seen her at a pub