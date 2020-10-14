REVEALED: Most expensive houses to sell in Ipswich this year

The Queensland Times has collated a list of the top ten most expensive homes to sell in the Ipswich region this year.

The Queensland Times has collated a list of the top ten most expensive homes to sell in the Ipswich region this year.

LUXURY pools, spas, panoramic views and no expense spared kitchens: Ipswich’s priciest homes come packed with all the creature comforts.

The Queensland Times has collated a list of the most expensive homes to sell in the Ipswich area this year.

10. 30 Turnberry Way, Brookwater

30 Turnberry Way, Brookwater, Qld.

Fetching a tidy $915,000, this four-bedder is the 10th most expensive property to sell in the region this year so far. It’s tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and boasts a solar energy system.

9. 3 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater

3 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater, Qld.

Golf course views and an ultra-modern kitchen fitted out with Smeg appliances were on offer at this property. It even has a butler’s pantry. It sold for $940,000 in February.



8. 151 Ellison Road, Purga

151 Ellison Road, Purga, Qld.

Selling for $950,000, this property in Purga is all about space. The home offers seven bedrooms, which means members of a family of three could have two bedrooms each as well a spare for guests. The enormous home is set on an even larger property of 28.77 hectares.

7. 75 Ridgewood Drive, Brookwater

75 Ridgewood Drive, Brookwater, Qld.

One of seven homes to sell for above $1M, this five-bedroom home fetched $1,030,000 in February. Four garage spaces and a 15 foot wall characterise the residence, giving it a luxurious feel.

6. 101 Birchwood Crescent, Brookwater

101 Birchwood Crescent, Brookwater, Qld.

Another Brookwater home has made the top 10 list.

Set on an 800 metre block of land, the property includes a pool, a large walk-in-wardrobe off the master suite and plenty of greenery. It sold for $1,080,000 in August.

5. 39 Cooper Road, Haigslea, Qld

39 Cooper Road, Haigslea, Qld.

Panoramic views from the comfort of an in-ground spa on the massive back deck is what this home offered its new owners. Not only is the home surrounded by beautiful country views, it’s set on 12.15 hectares, meaning a good portion of the views are part of the property.

It sold for $1,150,000 in September.

4. 54 Fischer Road, Flinders View

54 Fischer Road, Flinders View, Qld.

Set among a forestry backdrop, this low-set brick home is like a private resort, offering a spa and separate pool. Inside, it’s fitted out with timber, creating a cozy atmosphere and oozing wood cabin vibes. It sold for $1,150,000 in June.

3. 19 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater

19 Monterey Circuit, Brookwater, Qld.

The entertaining area at this home spills out to the pool, which backs onto stunning forests.

Wood fire pizza is on the menu at this dream home and, with an outdoor kitchen, the new owner won’t even need to go inside when pizza cravings hit during a swim. It sold for $1,160,000 in June.

2. 21 Verbena Crescent, Brookwater

21 Verbena Crescent, Brookwater, Qld.

Boasting a humble entrance, this home is nothing short of grand at the back. With two decks (one for parties, one for peace), the lifestyle this address offers its new owner is one of luxury. It sold for $1,175,000 in June.

1. 4 Scenery Court, Brookwater

4 Scenery Court, Brookwater, Qld.

The home to fetch the highest price this year cost a staggering $1,230,000 and was situated in the grand Brookwater neighbourhood. This place looms in three-storey glory, combining white modern minimalism with wooden and black accents. A convenient yet striking staircase enables the new occupant to make a dramatic descent to the pool from the back deck for a splash.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.