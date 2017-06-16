24°
REVEALED: More car parks for Ipswich CBD

16th Jun 2017 9:55 AM

AN ADDITIONAL 190 parking bays will be opened in the Ipswich City Square undercover car park for the upcoming school holiday period.

Sections of the car park have been fenced off to allow for preparatory work associated with the upcoming demolition at the Bremer River end of the shopping centre as part of phase two of the redevelopment of Ipswich CBD.

Division 7 Councillor Andrew Antoniolli said the decision to open additional bays on level one was good news for mall retailers and customers.

"The school holiday period traditionally draws more people, particularly families, to the mall and surrounding retailers," he said.

"We've listened to retailers and by opening up these extra bays we're doing what we can to minimise the impact of the work, which needs to be done, on businesses and the wider community.

"This is a common sense approach that allows the redevelopment work to continue while taking into account the needs of CBD retailers.

"I want to reiterate that the mall remains open for business and I encourage the community to continue supporting the retailers throughout the redevelopment."

The extra parking bays will be available from Monday, June 19 and during the next school holidays.

