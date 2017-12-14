REVEALED: Men make up majority of road deaths

ROAD crash statistics for 2017 show that men make up a shocking 73% of road deaths, with 727 males dying on Australian roads in the first ten months of this year.

With the festive season fast approaching, leading not-for profit organisation Road Safety Education Limited is calling on the male population to accept more responsibility to make our roads a safer place by slowing down, minimising their distractions, taking regular breaks and just simply stopping their risky behaviour.

Previously published data reports that male drivers are over-represented in dangerous behaviours.

Men make up 80 per cent of all speeding drivers and 88 per cent of fatigued drivers.

With many people now enjoying end of year celebrations it is of great concern to road safety authorities that men represent 88 per cent of all drink-drivers in fatal crashes.

"The lead up to Christmas is full of wonderful opportunities for family and friends to catch up and enjoy the festive season however, we desperately want everyone to arrive home safely." says Greg Rappo, RSE Program Director.

"As an organisation involved in providing road safety education to young drivers and passengers through the RYDA program, we are especially concerned about the road trauma statistics of young male drivers.

"It is a national tragedy that 155 males aged 17 - 25 have died in road crashes in the first ten months of this year." Continued Mr Rappo."

"It is clear that many of the key road safety messages are not being heard by male drivers and sadly they fail to realise the tragic consequences of risky behaviour on the road.

"Of course everyone needs to take care on the roads, but especially men". Mr Rappo said.

