REVEALED: Meet the LNP's candidate standing in Ipswich

A FORMER Australian Army soldier has been selected to stand as the Liberal National Party's candidate for the Ipswich seat of Blair.

The Queensland Times can reveal father of two Robert Shearman will be publicly endorsed in the seat of Blair ahead of next month's federal election.

Mr Shearman will take on the incumbent Member for Blair, Labor's Shayne Neumann.

The LNP candidate joined the Australian Army aged 18 and did 23 years of service, including three operational tours.

After leaving the army, he spent a decade in small business and now manages the Queensland office of a national equipment sales business.

Mr Shearman - who lives at The Gap, outside the Blair electorate - was drafted after the party's first choice ran into citizenship concerns.

Mr Shearman stood in former LNP Premier Campbell Newman's seat at the 2017 state election.

He took 35 per cent of the first-preference votes but was defeated by Labor's Tourism Minister Kate Jones on a two-party preferred margin of 60 to 39 per cent.

The LNP has already selected Russell Bauer as the candidate for Oxley, held by Labor's Milton Dick.