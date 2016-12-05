REVEALED: Shopping centre announces new dining options

Redbank Plaza announces the new food and drink options opening in store.

SUSHI, health food specialities and vegan donuts are just some of the delicious items on offer at Redbank Plaza.

The plaza is undergoing a massive $4 million upgrade which has left shoppers wondering who will fill those new retail spaces.

After keeping the names a secret for months Redbank Plaza today revealed what restaurants are opening from now into 2017.

"We have Red Koi Teppanyaki and Sushi Train coming who will be opening early in the New Year offering a variety of Japanese cuisines in a sit down restaurant setting," marketing manager Yasmin Chrzescijanski said.

Go Vita Health food café recently opened offering paleo, vegan and gluten free friendly options for customers and have been hugely popular selling out of their vegan dough nuts in under two hours on Saturday.

"Boost Juice are opening this week and Helena's Café, also opening this week, are also new stores for the centre."

Ms Chrzescijanski said the multimillion-dollar upgrade to the shopping centre was primarily aimed at improving the casual outdoor dining and cinema precinct, but will also include a fresh new look for the centre's level one and level three entries, flooring upgrades, car park improvements and signage.

"We are excited to be expanding the centre's restaurant and dining offer to meet the growing demand of our customers following the hugely successful addition of Cineplex Redbank earlier this year," she said.

"In addition to these we look forward to a number of additional food retailers to join the centre in 2017."