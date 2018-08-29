REVEALED: Long-awaited bowling alley to be built in Ipswich

Amusement company iPlay will build a bowling alley at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

A BOWLING alley will be built in Ipswich eight years after the city's last venue was flooded.

An eight-lane alley and amusement centre will be built by iPlay at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

For eight years Ipswich has been crying out for a bowling alley after floods inundated and destroyed the old centre at Bundamba.

Luring an alley has been the focus of previous Ipswich mayors and more recently, Ipswich City Properties.

Instead, LEDA, which owns and operates Riverlink Shopping Centre, has secured the alley.