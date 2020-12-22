Menu
Properties that sold for over $1 million in the Lockyer Valley in 2020
REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

Hugh Suffell
22nd Dec 2020 6:00 AM
MANY dream of escaping to the country for the picturesque and panoramic views, executive homesteads and acres of land to enjoy, but for these Lockyer Valley residents it is a reality.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of some of the fanciest properties sold across the Lockyer Valley for over $1 million in 2020.

Check them out below!

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341

Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,900,000

Bed: 10 Bath: 4 Car: 10

Agent: Ray White Ipswich

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343

Sold July 31, 2020 for $1,550,000

Bed: 5 Bath: 2 Car: 4

Agent: Ray White Rural

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343

Sold April 7, 2020 for $1,200,000

Bed: 8 Bath: 3 Car: 9

Agent: Harcourts Toowoomba

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342

Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,500,00

Bed: 4 Bath: 1 Car: 2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au

