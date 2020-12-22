REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020
MANY dream of escaping to the country for the picturesque and panoramic views, executive homesteads and acres of land to enjoy, but for these Lockyer Valley residents it is a reality.
The Gatton Star has compiled a list of some of the fanciest properties sold across the Lockyer Valley for over $1 million in 2020.
Check them out below!
5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341
Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,900,000
Bed: 10 Bath: 4 Car: 10
Agent: Ray White Ipswich
1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343
Sold July 31, 2020 for $1,550,000
Bed: 5 Bath: 2 Car: 4
Agent: Ray White Rural
385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343
Sold April 7, 2020 for $1,200,000
Bed: 8 Bath: 3 Car: 9
Agent: Harcourts Toowoomba
17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342
Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,500,00
Bed: 4 Bath: 1 Car: 2
Agent: Nutrien Harcourts
