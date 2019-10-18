REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s property crime hotspot

HOTSPOT: Statistics have revealed what areas criminals are targeting in the Lockyer Valley, with Gatton and Laidley top of the list.

STATISTICS have revealed Laidley is the Lockyer Valley’s hotspot for property crime, with 493 offences reported over the past year.

Data from Queensland Police Service — Online Crime Map shows in the year to October 16, Laidley police division recorded 493 counts of robbery, unlawful entry, other theft and handling stolen goods.

That makes up more than a third of the total 1408 offences recorded in the division and is compared to 338 of the same offences reported in the neighbouring Gatton division.

The Laidley division includes the towns of Laidley, Plainland, Hatton Vale, Forest Hill and Regency Downs, among others.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said geographic and demographic differences between the division were part of the reason for the significant difference, as well as the ease of access to the area for travelling criminals.

“The transient nature of crime (is a factor), which is a constant issue for police to deal with in all areas, but we seem to be in an area where it’s easier for someone wanting to commit crime to come to this area perhaps,” Sen Sgt Draheim said.

“We’re just in a locality where that occurs — we’re reasonably close to Ipswich and other areas where … people in those areas that want to commit crimes can come to this area and do that.”

The other major division in the Lockyer Valley, Helidon, reported just 157 offences in the past year.

Despite being the region’s hotspot, Sen Sgt Draheim said there hadn’t been an increase in property crime over the past 12 months.

“From our perspective, I would suggest that crime is relatively the same as it was this time last year from a property crime perspective,” he said.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in some areas, but a slight decrease in others. Across the board the incidence of property crime appears to be quite similar.”

He said there were also simple steps resident could take to prevent being targeted by criminals.

“Ensure that they’ve locked their doors — that they’re actually securing their home and their vehicles when they’re unattended,” he said.

“And making sure they’ve got proper security in place. Security screens, lights, dogs are always a good bet.

“If you’ve got certain things in place it just makes it more difficult for people to gain entry and then steal any of your hard earned items.”

Top five suburbs with the most offences, ALL crimes:

Gatton: 858 offences

Laidley: 470 offences

Plainland: 209 offences

Withcott: 178 offences

Hatton Vale: 111 offences