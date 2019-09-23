EXPLAINED: Lockyer town in top 100 in Australia for rentals

All property real estate Gatton Principal owner Mrs Kylie Hallas and Miss Emily Hallas in their office on October 22.

GATTON is one of the strongest performing rental areas in Australia, a report has revealed.

The CoreLogic Top Rental Performers Report was released this week, listing the top 100 best performing suburbs in Australia.

Gatton ranked 30th in Queensland, and 73rd in the country, with a gross rental yield of 6.6% per annum.

Kylie Hallas, Principal of All Property Gatton, said she believed it was Gatton's proximity to larger locales like Toowoomba, Brisbane, and the Coast, that made it so popular.

"It makes our area attractive to people, rather than the higher prices in the city. It's an easy commute," she said.

"We've got the university, which is always good, attracting students and families."

Having lived in the area her whole life, Mrs Hallas has seen Gatton grow and develop for many years.

"It's always been a good area to invest, and we get good tenants, too," she said.

"It's a nice country area, and not too busy."

Queensland as a whole conquered the rankings, taking 43 of the 100 spots.

Real Estate Institute Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella said the report perfectly showcased the resilience and steady growth of the Queensland rental market.

"Queensland continues to offer investors ample opportunity in terms of strong rental yields, consistent rental growth and vacancy rates," she said.

"This, combined with an increasing rental population thanks to rapid local migration, makes Queensland an appealing option for investors, so it's not surprising that Queensland dominated the list."