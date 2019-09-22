REVEALED: Location where Ipswich $50 million ticket was sold

WHILE an inner-city Brisbane man and a Sydney dad started off their weekend as multi-millionaires, a mystery Ipswich shopper has yet to come forward and claim their $50 million-dollar prize.

There were three division one winning entries in Thursday's record-breaking $150 million Powerball draw 1218, with each division one winning entry taking home $50 million.

As the Queensland entry was not registered to a Winners Circle card, officials have no way to contact the ticket holder and have to wait for them to come forward.

The Lott officials revealed the third, currently unclaimed, division one winning entry was sold at newsXpress Brassall.

The winner may be yet to discover their new multi-millionaire status and could be walking around with a ticket worth $50 million in their back pocket.

Officials said anyone who purchased an entry into Powerball draw 1218 from newsXpress Brassall is urged to check their ticket immediately.

Shop owner Devinder Bassie said he was thrilled to discover his outlet had sold the massive prize.

"Oh my god. I can't believe it," he said.

"Everyone has been wondering where it was sold and I can't wait to let everyone know it was us.

"I'm hoping it is a local to the area and a regular customer but we are thrilled for whoever holds that winning ticket.

"We can't wait to unite them with their prize."

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said she encouraged everyone who purchased an entry from newsXpress Brassall in Ipswich to check their ticket as they could be one of Powerball's newest multi-millionaires.

"While we haven't been able to confirm the news with our mystery Ipswich winner, we can guarantee that when they discover the news, their life is going to change dramatically," she said.

"Make sure you check your entry as soon as possible because you may not have to go to work on Monday. Instead, you could start planning how you can play by your own rules and begin your life as a newly-minted multi-millionaire.

"Players can check their entry at any of our official outlets, online at thelott.com or on the Lott app.

"If you check your entry and discover you are holding the winning ticket, we recommend you keep it safe and contact 131 868 to start the process of claiming your prize!"

The Lott also reminds players of the importance of registering their tickets to a player card so all of their prizes are secure and they can be contacted directly with the good news of a big win.