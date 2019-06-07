Menu
Newly released drawings of the Nicholas St precinct development give a fresh perspective on how the area will look and feel once complete.
Council News

REVEALED: Latest look at CBD redevelopment

Lachlan Mcivor
by
7th Jun 2019 4:31 PM
NEW drawings give a fresh insight into the Nicholas St Precinct development in a week of big announcements for the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

READ: THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

The drawings illustrate the perspective of the development from street level, showcasing what is to come once construction is complete.

On Tuesday, Ipswich City Council announced Hutchinson Builders as the preferred tenderer to construct a new council building, new library and a civic plaza at the end of Nicholas St.

The $140 million contract, when formally awarded, will be the biggest in the history of Ipswich City Council.

As part of the announcement, three advanced drawings were released and another five have now been put out.

Hutchinson will also upgrade the existing car park, finalise works on Nicholas St and Union Place, and ensure Bremer Street traffic ramps are ready to go.

Check out the drawings below:

 

Show More
