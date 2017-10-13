REVEALED: Last chance to get CMC Rocks tickets

CMC Rocks might be completely sold out, but there could still be tickets available without having to pay $3000.

While details of when a second round release will happen are yet to be revealed, event organisers say more tickets may become available closer to the event.

Due to overwhelming demand, organisers will be launching an official ticket resale facility with Moshtix should current ticket holders decide they can no longer attend.

In the mean time, a CMC Rocks spokesperson warned those who turn up with on-sold tickets may be turned away from the event.

All tickets should have the name of the ticket holder on them which must be matched with photo ID.

"Please note, we cannot guarantee entry to the festival unless tickets are purchased from Moshtix, which is the only authorised ticket seller for this event," the spokesperson said.

"All CMC Rocks QLD tickets carry the name of the ticket holder which must match against photo ID upon entry. We do not support anyone selling tickets at inflated prices."

Fans should be aware any tickets purchased from an unauthorised ticket seller may be voided and the ticket holder may be denied entry to the festival.

Sign up to the waitlist on the Moshtix website to receive more information as it becomes available.