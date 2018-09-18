REVEALED: Lagoon upgrade among council's priority projects

The popular Orion Lagoon will get a new water treatment plant.

David Nielsen

FROM park upgrades to flood mitigation, priority projects Ipswich City Council will undertake in the next financial year have been revealed.

The council has set out its plans for the 2019-2020 financial year in a series of reports prepared by officers and provided to organisation administrator Greg Chemello.

Under the council's strategic parks and sports program, construction of a secondary water treatment plant for Orion Lagoon at Springfield is its number one priority.

Design of a new aquatic centre at Rosewood's Anzac Park, major upgrades to Ipswich Motorsport Park and de-silting of the lagoon at Colleges Crossing are other key projects prioritised for the next financial year.

Seven council facility upgrade projects have been prioritised for the next financial year.

Briggs Rd Sporting Complex clubhouse will be upgraded, a new forecourt at the Civic Centre designed and the SES depot at Thorne St will get a new amenities building.

Progress on the Woollen Mill project is expected to be made, with the council listing it as the seventh priority.

In the area of flood mitigation, eight priorities have been listed.

Property will be acquired across the city, levee works undertaken at Videroni St, Bundamba and upgrades to the CBD's trunk drainage done.

There are five council priority streetscape improvement projects; including the beautification and improvement of Brisbane St at Top of Town.

Fencing of Tony Merrell Park at Leichhardt is the council's first of 100 priority projects in its local parks and sports program.

Last financial year $1.1 million was spent on the program.