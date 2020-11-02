Menu
The insurance bill for homes damaged in the weekend’s storms is already up to $100,000,000 across 5000 claims.
News

REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of claims have already been lodged with insurance companies following Saturday afternoon’s storms.

So far, 5000 households across Ipswich have lodged claims for storm damage, the majority of which are of the Springfield Lakes and Springfield areas.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said the total insurance bill for damaged homes across the area came to $100,000,000 so far.

LOCAL NEWS: Home gutted following reports of ‘domestic disturbance’

“That will grow as a lot of people are without power, access to phones and computers so they haven’t made their insurance claims yet,” the spokesman said.

“We’re urging people to get in contact with their insurers – the sooner they can get their claims in, the sooner they can get sorted.”

The council held a local disaster management meeting on Monday afternoon, chaired by Mayor Teresa Harding.

“There are a lot of concern about food safety because power has been off since Saturday and we’re worried about food spoiling at properties – we’re telling people, if in doubt, throw it out,” the spokesman said.

“We’re looking at providing some disposal areas where people will be able to take spoiled food.”

LOCAL NEWS: Bank to close Ipswich branches but will open new one

The Springfield Lakes YMCA community centre has transformed into a post-storm hub, offering electricity and more to anyone struggling without amenities following the storm.

“If people don’t have access to power, the community centre is providing phone charging services and access to computers so people can log their details with insurance companies,” the spokesman said.

“That’s where we are urging people to go if they need help or advice.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

