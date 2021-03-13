REVEALED: Is your suburb the worst for crime in 2021?
REDBANK Plains has this week claimed the highly undesirable title of Ipswich’s worst suburb for crime for 2021.
Just shy of three months into the year, the area has managed to surpass other suburbs for criminal behaviour.
According to recent police data, 413 incidents occurred in the suburb over the past quarter – an average of about five per day.
Several other suburbs across Ipswich have also recorded a total number of incidents into the triple figures.
Goodna and Ipswich central both tied for an equal second place with 358 offences respectively.
Meanwhile, North Ipswich rounded out the worst suburbs for crime this year, with more than 250 incidents taking place.
Amberley and Barellan Point residents will likely be pleased to learn their suburbs were ranked the lowest for crime.
Just one incident each – Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle – was recorded for the suburbs.
The offence of Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) relates to the taking of a person’s property with intent to deprive them of it illegally and without permission.
It does not include instances of force, threat of force, use of coercive measures, deceit or having gained unlawful entry to any structure.
North Tivoli and Brookwater also showed low numbers.
The suburbs each recorded a respective three and four incidents to occur over the past quarter.
Overall, Ipswich government area recorded 4244 offences.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was important to note that Redbank Plains was geographically the largest suburb within the Ipswich District.
She said its increased number of residents consequently resulted in more offences.
“The area is policed by the Goodna and Springfield Police divisions with the boundary being Redbank Plains Road,” she said.
“Patrols are conducted on a regular basis based on intelligence driven rostering practices.
“Redbank Plains is also policed by the Ipswich District Tactical Crime Squad and the Ipswich District Property Team who target specific offences within the Ipswich District.”
She said residents were urged to ensure doors to vehicles and properties were locked, even when home.
“(Ensure) security screens are fitted and security lighting and CCTV cameras are installed where possible.
“ Keys, phones and wallets should also be stored out of sight within homes.”
The Queensland Times has broken down the data to reveal the Ipswich suburbs with the greatest number and most common type of crimes reported over the past three months.
SUBURBS WITH HIGHEST CRIME RATE
Amberley
Total offences: 1
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 1
Augustine Heights
Total offences: 35
Most common: Unlawful entry and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 10 each
Barellan Point
Total offences: 1
Most common: Unlawful use of motor vehicle – 1
Basin Pocket, Queensland
Total offences: 15 offences
Most common: Drug offences – 5
Bellbird Park
Total offences: 142
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 56
Blackstone
Total offences: 21
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 7
Booval
Total offences: 218 offences
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 84
Brassall
Total offences: 223
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 74
Brookwater
Total offences: 4
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 2
Bundamba
Total offences: 15
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 43
Camira
Total offences: 46
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 11
Churchill
Total offences: 41
Most common: Unlawful entry – 10
Chuwar
Total offences: 31 offences
Most common: Unlawful entry – 7
Coalfalls
Total offences: 9 offences
Most common: Unlawful entry -3
Collingwood Park
Total offences: 104
Most common: Drug offences – 22
Deebing Heights
Total offences: 8
Most common: Drug offences and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 2 each
Dinmore
Total offences: 55
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 22
East Ipswich
Total offences: 41
Most common: Traffic related and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 7 each
Eastern Heights
Total offences: 34
Most common: Drug offences – 10
Ebbw Vale
Total offences: 28
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 12
Flinders View
Total offences: 21
Most common: Unlawful entry – 4
Gailes
Total offences: 31
Most common: Drug offences – 8
Goodna
Total offences: 358
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 76
Ipswich
Total offences: 358
Most common: Good order offences – 84
Karalee
Total offences: 59
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) -26
Leichhardt
Total offences: 126
Most common: Other property damage – 29
Moores Pocket
Total offences: 7
Most common: Drug offences – 4
New Chum
Total offences: 15
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 5
Newtown
Total offences: 27
Most common: Other property damage – 6
North Booval
Total offences: 48
Most common: Drug offences – 9
North Ipswich
Total offences: 255
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 117
North Tivoli
Total offences: 3
Most common: Unlawful entry – 2
One Mile
Total offences: 41
Most common: Assault – 8
Raceview
Total offences: 102
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 24
Redbank Plains
Total offences: 413
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 126
Redbank
Total offences: 144
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 47
Ripley
Total offences: 47
Most common: Traffic related offences – 12
Riverview
Total offences: 93
Most common: Drug offences – 17
Sadliers Crossing
Total offences: 10
Most common: Drug offences – 7
Silkstone
Total offences: 36
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 12
Springfield Central
Total offences: 111
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 56
Springfield Lakes
Total offences: 105
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 34
Springfield
Total offences: 54
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 22
Tivoli
Total offences: 18
Most common: Drug offences and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 4 each
West Ipswich
Total offences: 67
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 41
Woodend
Total offences: 35
Most common: Drug offences – 8
Wulkuraka
Total offences: 42
Most common: Drug offences – 14
Yamanto
Total offences: 92
Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 27