REVEALED: Is your suburb the worst for crime in 2021?

New police data reveals the Ipswich suburb with the highest crime rate for 2021.

REDBANK Plains has this week claimed the highly undesirable title of Ipswich’s worst suburb for crime for 2021.

Just shy of three months into the year, the area has managed to surpass other suburbs for criminal behaviour.

According to recent police data, 413 incidents occurred in the suburb over the past quarter – an average of about five per day.

Several other suburbs across Ipswich have also recorded a total number of incidents into the triple figures.



Goodna and Ipswich central both tied for an equal second place with 358 offences respectively.

Meanwhile, North Ipswich rounded out the worst suburbs for crime this year, with more than 250 incidents taking place.

Amberley and Barellan Point residents will likely be pleased to learn their suburbs were ranked the lowest for crime.

Just one incident each – Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) and unlawful use of a motor vehicle – was recorded for the suburbs.

NEW DATA: Instances of Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) frequently occur across Ipswich suburbs.

The offence of Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) relates to the taking of a person’s property with intent to deprive them of it illegally and without permission.

It does not include instances of force, threat of force, use of coercive measures, deceit or having gained unlawful entry to any structure.

North Tivoli and Brookwater also showed low numbers.

The suburbs each recorded a respective three and four incidents to occur over the past quarter.

Overall, Ipswich government area recorded 4244 offences.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was important to note that Redbank Plains was geographically the largest suburb within the Ipswich District.

She said its increased number of residents consequently resulted in more offences.

“The area is policed by the Goodna and Springfield Police divisions with the boundary being Redbank Plains Road,” she said.

“Patrols are conducted on a regular basis based on intelligence driven rostering practices.

“Redbank Plains is also policed by the Ipswich District Tactical Crime Squad and the Ipswich District Property Team who target specific offences within the Ipswich District.”

She said residents were urged to ensure doors to vehicles and properties were locked, even when home.

“(Ensure) security screens are fitted and security lighting and CCTV cameras are installed where possible.

“ Keys, phones and wallets should also be stored out of sight within homes.”

The Queensland Times has broken down the data to reveal the Ipswich suburbs with the greatest number and most common type of crimes reported over the past three months.



SUBURBS WITH HIGHEST CRIME RATE

Amberley

Total offences: 1

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 1

Augustine Heights

Total offences: 35

Most common: Unlawful entry and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 10 each

Barellan Point

Total offences: 1

Most common: Unlawful use of motor vehicle – 1

Basin Pocket, Queensland

Total offences: 15 offences

Most common: Drug offences – 5

Bellbird Park

Total offences: 142

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 56

Blackstone

Total offences: 21

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 7

Booval

Total offences: 218 offences

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 84

Brassall

Total offences: 223

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 74

Brookwater

Total offences: 4

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 2

Bundamba

Total offences: 15

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 43

Camira

Total offences: 46

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 11

Churchill

Total offences: 41

Most common: Unlawful entry – 10

Chuwar

Total offences: 31 offences

Most common: Unlawful entry – 7

Coalfalls

Total offences: 9 offences

Most common: Unlawful entry -3

Collingwood Park

Total offences: 104

Most common: Drug offences – 22

Deebing Heights

Total offences: 8

Most common: Drug offences and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 2 each

Dinmore

Total offences: 55

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 22

East Ipswich

Total offences: 41

Most common: Traffic related and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 7 each

Eastern Heights

Total offences: 34

Most common: Drug offences – 10

Ebbw Vale

Total offences: 28

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 12

Flinders View

Total offences: 21

Most common: Unlawful entry – 4

Gailes

Total offences: 31

Most common: Drug offences – 8

Goodna

Total offences: 358

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 76

Ipswich

Total offences: 358

Most common: Good order offences – 84

Karalee

Total offences: 59

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) -26

Leichhardt

Total offences: 126

Most common: Other property damage – 29

Moores Pocket

Total offences: 7

Most common: Drug offences – 4

New Chum

Total offences: 15

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 5

Newtown

Total offences: 27

Most common: Other property damage – 6

North Booval

Total offences: 48

Most common: Drug offences – 9

North Ipswich

Total offences: 255

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 117

North Tivoli

Total offences: 3

Most common: Unlawful entry – 2

One Mile

Total offences: 41

Most common: Assault – 8

Raceview

Total offences: 102

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 24

Redbank Plains

Total offences: 413

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 126

Redbank

Total offences: 144

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 47

Ripley

Total offences: 47

Most common: Traffic related offences – 12

Riverview

Total offences: 93

Most common: Drug offences – 17

Sadliers Crossing

Total offences: 10

Most common: Drug offences – 7

Silkstone

Total offences: 36

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 12

Springfield Central

Total offences: 111

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 56

Springfield Lakes

Total offences: 105

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 34

Springfield

Total offences: 54

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 22

Tivoli

Total offences: 18

Most common: Drug offences and Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 4 each

West Ipswich

Total offences: 67

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 41

Woodend

Total offences: 35

Most common: Drug offences – 8

Wulkuraka

Total offences: 42

Most common: Drug offences – 14

Yamanto

Total offences: 92

Most common: Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 27