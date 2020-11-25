REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

With a price tag of just $175,000, 12 Quinn Court, Dinmore is the cheapest home for sale in the Ipswich area. Pictures: Realestate.com.au

ASIDE from townhouses, villas and units, a low-set brick home on a sprawling property is the cheapest house for sale in Ipswich.

Set on a massive 1,391m2 block, the property’s wildly low price tag of less than $200k doesn’t come at the cost of space but transforming the house into a dream home will take more than a fresh coat of paint.

With termite damage throughout, the interior is in desperate need of some TLC.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 12 Quinn Court in Dinmore was listed for sale with an asking price well below the suburb’s average.

At just $175,000, the home is more than 20 per cent cheaper than Dinmore’s median house price, as at November 2.

The property will need more than a fresh coat of paint to whip it into shape.

Built on a battleaxe block in early 1992, the home is set behind another and has access to the street through a long driveway.

The Queensland Times understands the property is currently owned by the Queensland Government.

Termites have damaged the interior of the home.

Renovators eager for a project can breathe new life into the build or can knock it down and start from scratch.

The property is a 600m walk from the Dinmore train station and, being close to the Warrego and Cunningham Highways, has easy access to Ipswich and Brisbane.

Despite the condition of the house, the property is set on a massive 1,391m2 block

