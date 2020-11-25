Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
With a price tag of just $175,000, 12 Quinn Court, Dinmore is the cheapest home for sale in the Ipswich area. Pictures: Realestate.com.au
With a price tag of just $175,000, 12 Quinn Court, Dinmore is the cheapest home for sale in the Ipswich area. Pictures: Realestate.com.au
Property

REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Nov 2020 10:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ASIDE from townhouses, villas and units, a low-set brick home on a sprawling property is the cheapest house for sale in Ipswich.

Set on a massive 1,391m2 block, the property’s wildly low price tag of less than $200k doesn’t come at the cost of space but transforming the house into a dream home will take more than a fresh coat of paint.

12 Quinn Court, Dinmore is the cheapest home for sale in the Ipswich area.
12 Quinn Court, Dinmore is the cheapest home for sale in the Ipswich area.

With termite damage throughout, the interior is in desperate need of some TLC.

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 12 Quinn Court in Dinmore was listed for sale with an asking price well below the suburb’s average.

READ MORE: Take a look inside Somerset’s cheapest house

At just $175,000, the home is more than 20 per cent cheaper than Dinmore’s median house price, as at November 2.

The property will need more than a fresh coat of paint to whip it into shape.
The property will need more than a fresh coat of paint to whip it into shape.

Built on a battleaxe block in early 1992, the home is set behind another and has access to the street through a long driveway.

The Queensland Times understands the property is currently owned by the Queensland Government.

Termites have damaged the interior of the home.
Termites have damaged the interior of the home.

Renovators eager for a project can breathe new life into the build or can knock it down and start from scratch.

LOCAL NEWS: Police officer injured on way to fatal crash

The property is a 600m walk from the Dinmore train station and, being close to the Warrego and Cunningham Highways, has easy access to Ipswich and Brisbane.

Despite the condition of the house, the property is set on a massive 1,391m2 block
Despite the condition of the house, the property is set on a massive 1,391m2 block

Got a spicy property story? Email Ebony

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

12 quinn ct dinmore cheap houses
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight

        How you can get your hands on classic Ipswich soft drinks

        Premium Content How you can get your hands on classic Ipswich soft drinks

        News A popular Ipswich beverage of days gone by has returned once again, all for a good...

        Police stake out catches BMW burnout driver in the act

        Premium Content Police stake out catches BMW burnout driver in the act

        News Police use covert cameras to catch a man doing burnouts in his BMW

        LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Premium Content LAIDLEY CRIME: Top streets to find drugs, drug offences

        Crime Are you concerned that your street is a hotspot for drug dealers and their...