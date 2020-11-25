REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?
ASIDE from townhouses, villas and units, a low-set brick home on a sprawling property is the cheapest house for sale in Ipswich.
Set on a massive 1,391m2 block, the property’s wildly low price tag of less than $200k doesn’t come at the cost of space but transforming the house into a dream home will take more than a fresh coat of paint.
With termite damage throughout, the interior is in desperate need of some TLC.
The four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 12 Quinn Court in Dinmore was listed for sale with an asking price well below the suburb’s average.
At just $175,000, the home is more than 20 per cent cheaper than Dinmore’s median house price, as at November 2.
Built on a battleaxe block in early 1992, the home is set behind another and has access to the street through a long driveway.
The Queensland Times understands the property is currently owned by the Queensland Government.
Renovators eager for a project can breathe new life into the build or can knock it down and start from scratch.
The property is a 600m walk from the Dinmore train station and, being close to the Warrego and Cunningham Highways, has easy access to Ipswich and Brisbane.
